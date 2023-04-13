Alarum Launches New White Label Enabled Privacy Application

Discussions underway with potential B2B customers

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumers internet access solutions, today announced the launch of a new white-label consumer internet access privacy solution.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum, stated, "We have been working diligently over the past few months to enhance our service portfolio, and we believe the launch of our new white label enabled internet access privacy solution for consumers will open up new opportunities for us outside our traditional customer base and further accelerate our growth in the quarters ahead. In addition to our own marketing efforts, we are already in discussions with several large vendors that are interested in offering this solution to their consumers under their own brands."

The new white label privacy solution maximizes branding, security, and control by offering private validators for exclusive use by each customer. It empowers users with the freedom to choose which browsing devices or applications are tracking them directly through encryption, without compromising direct access to the internet with other devices. Users of the privacy application can also choose which data they want to hide by directing it through encryption tunnels as well as selecting which traffic to direct through local networks.

The application employs advanced encryption that prevents the access to a user data by internet service providers, man-in-the-middle attacks, advertisers, third parties, or anyone trying to spy on a user network or track users’ online activities.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

The Company's previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Alarum and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io .

