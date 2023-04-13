AMD Unveils the Most Powerful AMD Radeon PRO Graphics Cards, Offering Unique Features and Leadership Performance to Tackle Heavy to Extreme Professional Workloads

– The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series are the first professional graphics cards built on the advanced AMD chiplet design, and the first to offer DisplayPort 2.1, providing 3X the maximum total data rate compared to DisplayPort 1.41 –



– Flagship AMD Radeon PRO W7900 graphics card delivers 1.5X faster geomean performance2 and provides 1.5X more memory than the previous generation –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon™ PRO W7000 Series graphics, its most-powerful workstation graphics cards to date. The AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 and AMD Radeon™ PRO W7800 graphics cards are built on groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, delivering significantly higher performance than the previous generation and exceptional performance-per-dollar compared to the competitive offering. The new graphics cards are designed for professionals to create and work with high-polygon count models seamlessly, deliver incredible image fidelity and color accuracy, and run graphics and compute-based applications concurrently without disruption to workflows.



AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards feature the world’s first workstation GPU architecture based on AMD’s advanced chiplet design, providing real-world multi-tasking performance and incredible power efficiency. The new graphics cards are also the first professional workstation GPUs to offer the new AMD Radiance Display Engine™ featuring DisplayPort™ 2.1 that delivers a superior visual experience, higher resolutions and more available colors than ever before.



The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 graphics card, designed for extreme workloads, features 61 TFLOPS (FP32) peak single precision performance, offering 1.5X higher geomean performance on the SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark. It also includes 48GB of GDDR6 memory, which is 1.5X larger memory capacity than the 32GB available on the previous-generation graphics card. Created for heavy workloads, the AMD Radeon PRO W7800 graphics card features 45 TFLOPS (FP32) peak single precision performance and 32GB of GDDR6 memory.



“The new AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series are the most powerful graphics cards AMD has built to date, providing professionals, creators and artists with exceptional performance and value to drive the most demanding professional design and creative applications,” said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and W7800 Series graphics cards are built to deliver incredible performance and reliability in professional applications, while providing color-critical accuracy and an incredible visual experience. The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards give professionals the ability to tackle larger projects, render faster and create more complex models loaded with more pixels, more polygons, and more textures.”



AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards are designed to help professionals meet high-pressure deadlines under increasingly tight budgets while delivering world-class results. Key features include:

– New compute units share resources between rendering, AI, and raytracing to make the most effective use of each transistor, offering approximately 50% more raytracing performance per compute unit than the previous generation . AMD RDNA 3 architecture also features optimizations for AEC, D&M, and M&E workflows for rendering, video editing, and multitasking Advanced Chiplet Design – The world’s first workstation GPUs with a chiplet design provide higher performance and greater efficiency than the previous generation. It includes the new 5nm Graphics Compute Die (GCD) that provides the core GPU functionality. It also includes six new 6nm Memory Cache Die (MCD), each with second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology.

– New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver over 2X more performance than the previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture , while second-generation raytracing technology delivers significantly higher performance than the previous generation Up To 48 GDDR6 Memory – Allows professionals and creators to work with the largest 3D models and environments, edit and layer complex timelines using the latest digital cinema cameras formats and render photorealistic, raytraced images with unparalleled quality. Professional applications that can take advantage of the larger framebuffer include Adobe Premiere® Pro & After Effects®, Autodesk 3ds Max® & Maya®, Blender®, Boris FX® Sapphire™, Dassault Systèmes® SOLIDWORKS® Visualize, DaVinci® Resolve, Lumion™, Maxon® Redshift™, and many more.

– Supports the highest resolutions and over 68 billion colors, and offers support for higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture and current competitive offerings. Display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor configuration options, creating an ultra-immersive visual environment. AV1 Encode/Decode – Dual encode/decode media engines unlock new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support designed for high resolutions, wide color gamut, and high-dynamic range enhancements 6 .

– The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards compliment the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors by providing the horsepower necessary to handle demanding creative, production and visualization workloads quickly and efficiently. AMD Radeon PRO Series workstation graphics and Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors provide exceptional performance, reliability, and stability to power mission-critical professional applications. Optimized Driver Performance – All AMD Radeon PRO workstation graphics are supported by AMD Software: PRO Edition, which provides a modern and intuitive user interface. Radeon PRO Image Boost renders visuals higher than a display’s native resolution to optimize image quality and resolution, while Radeon PRO Viewport Boost dynamically adjusts viewport resolution, boosting framerates and navigation performance in select applications 7 .

Product Specifications

Models

Workloads Compute Units TFLOPS

(Peak Single Precision)

GDDR6

ECC

Memory

(18GB/s)



Memory Bandwidth Memory Interface Display Outputs

(up to 80 Gbit/s

max total bandwidth) Total

Board

Power

(TBP) AMD Radeon PRO W7900



Extreme 96



61 (FP32)



48GB



up to 864 GB/s 384-bit 3X DisplayPort™ 2.1

1 mini-DisplayPort™ 2.1 295W AMD Radeon PRO W7800 Heavy 70

45 (FP32)

32GB up to 576 GB/s



256-bit 3X DisplayPort™ 2.1

1 Mini-DisplayPort™ 2.1 260W

Pricing and Availability

The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 features an SEP of $3,999 USD. The AMD Radeon PRO W7800 features an SEP of $2,499 USD. The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards are expected to be available from leading etailers/retailers starting in Q2, 2023. Product availability in OEM and SI systems is expected in 2H 2023.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards will be on display from April 16 to 19 in booth #N2158 (North Hall) at The NAB Show 2023, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards here .

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD Radeon™ PRO W7000 series graphics cards, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD’s business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; potential difficulties in upgrading and operating AMD’s new enterprise resource planning system; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments, including acquisitions of Xilinx and Pensando, on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets on the combined company’s financial position and results of operation; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD’s stock price volatility; and worldwide political conditions. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

©2023 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, AMD Infinity Cache, AMD RDNA, Ryzen, Threadripper and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. DisplayPort™ and the DisplayPort™ logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries. SPEC® and SPECviewperf® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change.



Contact:

George Millington

AMD Communications

(408) 547-7481

George.Millington@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-2845

Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com



1 Display Port claim – Based on VESA DisplayPort 2.1 specifications details.RPW-426

2 1.5x faster claim - Testing as of February 16, 2023 by AMD Performance Labs on a test system comprised of an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX, 64GB DDR4-2133Mhz RAM, Windows® 11 Pro build 22621, 64-bit, AMD Radeon™ PRO Software 31.0.14001.45012 with AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900, W6800 at 1920x1080 display resolution. Benchmark Application: SPECviewperf 2020 V3.1 (Geomean across 3dsmax-07, catia-6, creo-03, energy-03, maya-06, medical-03, snx-04, solidworks-07)Additional information about the SPEC benchmarks can be found at www.spec.org/gwpg.SPEC® and SPECviewperf® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Results may vary.RPW-413

3 50% more RAYTRACING performance per CU Based on November 2022 AMD internal performance lab measurement of rays with indirect calls on W7900 GPU vs. W6800 GPU. RPW-428

4 RPW-429: “up to 2.7x AI acceleration” Based on AMD internal measurements, November 2022, comparing the Radeon PRO W7900 at 2.5GHz boost clock with 96 CUs issuing 2X the Bfloat16 math operations per clocks vs. the W6800 GPU at 2.25 GHz boost clock and 80 Cus issue 1X the Bfloat16 math operations per clock.

5 RPW-428: 50% more RAYTRACING performance per CU Based on November 2022 AMD internal performance lab measurement of rays with indirect calls on W7900 GPU vs. W6800 GPU.

6 GD-176: Video codec acceleration (including at least the HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs) is subject to and not operable without inclusion/installation of compatible media players. GD-176

7 AMD Radeon™ Viewport Boost is currently compatible with Autodesk 3ds Max®, Autodesk Revit®, and Epic Twinmotion® products, in Windows 10. Other professional software products to be announced. Hardware compatibility currently includes Radeon PRO graphics cards WX 2100, 3100, 3200, 4100, 5100, 7100, 9200, W5500, W5700, W6600, W6800, W7800, and W7900.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd35bf73-8d36-4901-8956-d87bbf492a99