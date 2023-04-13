Farm Management Canada’s Agricultural Excellence (AgEx) Conference heads to Guelph, Ontario!

English French

OTTAWA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Management Canada’s flagship Agricultural Excellence Conference (AgEx) is taking place this year from November 21-23, 2023, in the agriculture hub of eastern Canada; Guelph, Ontario. AgEx is the only Conference in Canada dedicated to bringing together industry thought leaders and farm management enthusiasts hungry for new ideas and opportunities to take their businesses to the next level. The Conference focuses on building the business acumen of Canada’s farmers.



“We welcome anyone and everyone from farmers to advisors, academia, organizations, private industry, and government from across Canada and around the world,” says Denise Robertson, Conference manager. “Attendees will have the chance to exchange expertise and discover new ideas from leading experts, to help position Canada’s farmers for success through farm management excellence!”

This year’s Conference theme, Embrace the Opportunity, is a chance to explore the social, economic, and environmental pressures facing farmers and how to turn risk into opportunity. Learn how to nurture your entrepreneurial spirit and increase capacity to lead to foster farm management excellence.

The Agricultural Excellence Conference includes a variety of keynote presentations, concurrent workshops, panel discussions, the national farm business resource showcase, networking with Canada’s farm business thought leaders and our annual Celebration banquet. A special pre-conference farm tour is also being scheduled, and details will be made available shortly.

Head over to AgExcellenceConference.ca to check out our full Agenda and to register for AgEx 2023!

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. Our programs and activities are made possible through support from generous sponsors and supporters including Government, private industry, the non-profit sector and academia.

Farm Management Canada – Gestion Agricole du Canada

613-237-9060

info@fmc-gac.com

For more information contact:

Denise Robertson

Project Manager

Farm Management Canada

Denise.Robertson@fmc-gac.com

