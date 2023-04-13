BullFrog AI CEO Vin Singh to Participate in Panel Discussion at Money Show in Las Vegas

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRG; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine, announced its Founder and CEO, Vin Singh, will participate in a panel discussion at the Money Show, taking place at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino April 24-26, 2023.



Investors will have two opportunities to attend the panel discussion "Innovators in a Dynamic Tech Environment - A Perfect Fit for Your Portfolio," hosted Monday, April 24, at 3:10 p.m. PT and again on Tuesday, April 25, at 1:15 p.m. PT.

"I look forward to the opportunity to discuss BullFrog AI's vision for a new era of precision medicine and how we are using machine learning to transform the drug development process," said Singh. "Thanks to our recent Nasdaq IPO, we are now operating from a significantly stronger financial foundation that we believe will accelerate our progress and accomplishments in the quarters ahead. We are excited to share our progress and plans for the future with attendees at the show."

For 40 years, MoneyShow has maintained market dominance in connecting self-directed investors and active traders with world-class financial experts. The very basis for MoneyShow’s existence is to deliver to this targeted audience truly elite-caliber advice, actionable recommendations, new opportunities, and profitable strategies from a wide network of knowledgeable, experienced experts.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

