BullFrog AI to Present bfPREP at the AI Drug Discovery & Development Summit 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that it will present a technical talk at the upcoming AI Drug Discovery & Development Summit 2025, taking place November 18–20, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

BullFrog AI’s presentation, titled “Human-in-the-Loop Agent Workflows with bfPREP™,” will be delivered as part of Technical Insights Session 1 on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The session will provide an inside look at how BullFrog AI operationalizes AI agents for real-world analytics within its bfPREP™ data preparation solution, transforming the “magic” of demos into dependable, reproducible workflows for life sciences organizations.

“AI agents can be powerful tools, but reliability in production depends on disciplined engineering and quality control,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “At this session, we’ll share how bfPREP™ makes human-in-the-loop AI practical for pharmaceutical data operations, enabling structured outputs, stable schemas, and consistent performance across large, complex datasets. Our technology is not just theoretical; it’s being deployed in real-world drug development environments in order to help clients accelerate analytics and make better decisions faster. As we continue to expand the BullFrog Data Networks™ platform, we believe bfPREP™ could play a defining role in scaling AI adoption across the biopharma industry.”

bfPREP™ is BullFrog AI’s dedicated data cleansing and preparation module within its BullFrog Data Networks™ Solutions Library. Purpose-built for the life sciences industry, bfPREP™ automates the detection, correction, and standardization of clinical, omics, and real-world data, converting fragmented information into analysis-ready datasets. The platform’s biomedical-first intelligence and human-in-the-loop validation ensure data integrity and reproducibility, making it a foundational component of BullFrog AI’s mission to improve drug development efficiency.

Now in its fourth year, the AI Drug Discovery & Development Summit has become a premier global event for innovators applying AI across the pharmaceutical value chain, from early discovery through clinical trials. The 2025 summit will convene 500+ attendees and 100+ expert speakers over three days of technical sessions, keynotes, and networking designed to push the boundaries of AI-driven innovation in drug discovery and development.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP® platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

