Zscaler Positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE) for Second Straight Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) for the second year in a row. This is the second consecutive year Zscaler has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE.



Zscaler's extensive global network with multiple Points of Presence (PoPs) and long list of accreditations, including FedRAMP High , C5 , IRAP and UK Cyber Essentials, were key factors taken into consideration. In addition, Zscaler maintains a strong partner ecosystem with powerful API integrations, enabling customers to easily connect their systems across adjacent markets such as endpoint detection and response (EDR), security incident and event management (SIEM) and SD-WAN to build a comprehensive, automated security strategy to defend against escalating cyber attacks.

“Zscaler pioneered the first cloud-native, multi-tenant, proxy-based architecture more than a decade ago, helping organizations secure their digital transformation with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange – a single platform for holistic SSE,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “We’re pleased that Gartner has recognized Zscaler as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for SSE for the second consecutive year. That said, traditional SSE focuses on users and their devices – just a fraction of an organization’s attack surface – so Zscaler is also extending SSE beyond users to protect workloads, IoT/OT and business customers, delivering a comprehensive SSE platform to protect organizations’ entire attack surface.”

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE, Zscaler in SSE market has also been recognized by customers. The company is proud to be named a 2022 Customers’ Choice for the SSE category in Gartner Peer Insights ™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for SSE Report, and was the only vendor to receive this recognition across all the eight segments.

A complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE report can be downloaded here . For additional insights from Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry, please read the blog .

