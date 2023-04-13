INROADS APPOINTS PATRICE GRAVES TO THE NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Atlanta, Georgia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, GA (April 13, 2023) —Patrice Graves, a Global Chief Human Resources Executive, joins the INROADS National Board of Directors. Patrice has over 20 years of experience in diverse industries, including technology and services, aerospace & defense, insurance, and civil engineering. She has led human resources and corporate security functions globally to nurture culture change, build high-performing teams, and enhance employee experiences.

“When I learned of the mission of INROADS early last year, I couldn’t wait to get involved, especially as the mom of two boys who are soon entering the workforce,” Graves said. “This opportunity to affect the lives of young talent and pave the way for their success is an honor.”

Most recently, Patrice was the EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at NCR Corporation, where she was responsible for all aspects of human resources strategy for 36,000+ employees, including talent strategies, employee experience, performance management, leadership development, and global workforce rewards, care, and well-being. She has coached the Executive Leadership Team on Global Workforce strategies related to the Great Resignation, COVID Return to Office, Civil Unrest, US Supreme Court Rulings, and the War in Ukraine.

“Patrice is the perfect addition to our board of directors,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO of INROADS. “With someone of her caliber and professional experiences, I feel confident. I know that she will do whatever is necessary to ensure that INROADS remains an asset for diverse talent.”

Patrice received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and her Bachelor of Business Administration (BA) from Loyola University of Chicago. She was recognized by SHRM Atlanta in 2022 for Leading Transformational Culture Change and received the AECOM President’s Award.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Attachment