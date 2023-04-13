Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2023

English French

DELSON, Quebec, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2023.



The Company reported a net loss of $211 thousand or $0.02 per share compared to net earnings of $5.1 million or $0.60 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 28, 2023 were $105.9 million compared to $129.4 million last year.

Consumer demand in the first quarter of 2023 was significantly lower as compared to uncharacteristically high levels seen in the same period last year. This slowdown is attributed to supply finally outpacing demand, as well as growing unease around rising inflation and interest rates. Results remain comparable to pre-pandemic levels for the same period, which has been historically difficult.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

For the three months ended February 28

2023

February 28

2022 $

$ Sales 105,925 129,365 Expenses Cost of goods sold 84,260 101,256 Selling, administrative and general expenses 21,684 20,438 Net financial costs 274 564 106,218 122,258 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (293 ) 7,107 Income taxes (82 ) 1,990 Total comprehensive (loss) income (211 ) 5,117 Net (loss) earnings per share – Basic and Diluted (0.02 ) 0.60





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at As at February 28 2023 November 30

2022 February 28 2022 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 1,958 3,420 3,038 Trade and other receivables 64,295 64,423 71,104 Income taxes receivable 5,539 2,439 2,679 Inventories 130,416 112,294 129,308 Prepaid expenses 3,663 2,555 12,482 Total Current Assets 205,871 185,131 218,611 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 32,368 32,269 29,891 Intangible assets 1,945 2,096 2,500 Right-of-use assets 13,905 14,999 13,370 Defined benefit plan asset 11,690 11,620 10,411 Other assets 802 802 785 Total Non-Current Assets 60,710 61,786 56,957 Total Assets 266,581 246,917 275,568 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 18,636 - 50,440 Trade and other payables 39,070 36,286 37,590 Provision 2,259 2,281 2,172 Dividends payable 4,274 - 3,425 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,763 4,969 4,395 Total Current Liabilities 69,002 43,536 98,022 Non-Current Liabilities Provision 702 634 - Lease liabilities 11,272 12,537 11,755 Deferred income taxes 3,431 3,431 3,151 Total Non-Current Liabilities 15,405 16,602 14,906 Total Liabilities 84,407 60,138 112,928 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,408 9,419 9,424 Retained earnings 172,766 177,360 153,216 182,174 186,779 162,640 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 266,581 246,917 275,568









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

For the three months ended February 28

2023 February 28

2022 $ $ Operating Activities Net (loss) earnings (211 ) 5,117 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 745 575 Intangible assets 151 150 Right-of-use assets 1,257 1,050 Accretion expense on provision 68 25 Provision (22 ) - Income taxes (82 ) 1,990 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (10 ) (25 ) Interest expense 88 114 Interest on lease liabilities (18 ) 131 Funding in excess of pension plan expense (70 ) (14 ) Other (129 ) (1 ) 1,767 9,112 Changes in non-cash working capital items (16,280 ) (35,954 ) Interest paid (108 ) (270 ) Income taxes paid (3,018 ) (13,691 ) (19,406 ) (49,915 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (17,639 ) (40,803 ) Financing Activities Net increase in bank loans 2,000 11,000 Net increase in banker’s acceptances 5,000 21,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,505 ) (1,187 ) Redemption of shares (120 ) - Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 5,375 30,813 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (844 ) (444 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 25 Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (834 ) (419 ) Net cash outflow (13,098 ) (10,409 ) Cash position, beginning of period 3,420 (2,993 ) Cash position, end of period (9,678 ) (13,402 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 1,958 3,038 Bank overdraft (11,636 ) (16,440 ) (9,678 ) (13,402 )









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the three months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2021 9,424 151,524 160,948 Net earnings - 5,117 5,117 Total comprehensive income - 5,117 5,117 Dividend - (3,425) (3,425) Balance as at February 28, 2022 9,424 153,216 162,640 Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779 Net loss - (211) (211) Total comprehensive loss - (211) (211) Dividend - (4,274) (4,274) Redemption of Shares (11) (109) (120) Balance as at February 28, 2023 9,408 172,766 182,174



