Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

MELVILLE,NY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 13, 2023 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect April 1. These new appointments reinforce Canon’s commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed.

Mason Olds was promoted to executive vice president, Business Information Communications Group and the executive committee of Canon Americas.

Olds first joined Canon U.S.A. in 1990 as a copier salesman before becoming a manager in the Graphic Systems Division, where he was promoted to director and eventually general manager. In 2003, he was assigned to Canon Canada, where he served as senior vice president and general manager of the Imaging Systems Group. He returned to Canon U.S.A. in 2010 to assume the role of vice president and general manager, Sales, Business Imaging Solutions Group (now BICG), Canon U.S.A., Inc. and served in this position until he was promoted to senior vice president in January 2015. In 2015, Olds was appointed to the America Board of Groups Management, Canon U.S.A. As of April 2022, Olds is also leading the Large Format Systems team.

Yukinari “Ritchie’’ Kaneta was promoted to senior vice president and general manager, Information Technology and executive leadership team of Canon Americas.

Kaneta began his 35-year IT career at Canon Inc. He worked in the Information Systems Research Institute and System Engineering Center for 16 years before taking his first assignment at Canon U.S.A. in 2003 as senior manager of IT Infrastructure. In July of 2008, he returned to Canon Inc. There, he served as communication information security division manager in charge of Global Information Security; general manager of the Global Network Promotion Department, where he oversaw Company-wide infrastructure and group information security; and deputy senior general manager and then senior general manager of the Project Management Promotion Center. In October 2017, he returned to the U.S. to start his second assignment at Canon U.S.A. as senior director of IT Projects. In July 2019, he was promoted to head of the Corporate IT Group as executive director and general manager.

For more information about Canon U.S.A., visit www.usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Editorial Contact :

Robert Luckett

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

631-330-5205

rluckett@cusa.canon.com

Attachments