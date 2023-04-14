NORBIT – New registered share capital

Trondheim, 14 April 2023: NORBIT ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement on 8 April 2023 and the share capital increase in relation to the acquisition of the business and certain assets from Seahorse Geomatics Inc as described therein. This share capital increase was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 14 April 2023, and the Company's new registered share capital is NOK 5,946,486.80, divided into 59,464,868 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

