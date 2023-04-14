Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2021 to 2030

Chicago, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration and Region [2021-2030], Autonomous last mile delivery comprises autonomous vehicles both ground and aerial (example drones) to deliver the product or service to the customer's doorstep devoid of any human intervention in the complete process.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Driver-Aerial Segment: Expansion of E-Commerce

Last-mile distribution is an extremely complicated industry vastly dependent on the local environment. City infrastructure differs from the crowded streets of Mumbai against the less thickly populated stretch of Munich to the sprawl of Los Angeles. Local regulations, the accessibility and cost of labor, traffic intensity, shopping behavior, and so on all rely on where companies need to get their customers and ensure that deliveries are met on time without losses and in a cost-efficient approach.

Like several allied industries, the last mile sector is undergoing a massive revolution propelled by rising customer requirements aided by technological progress. The growing demand for the fast delivery of packages by consumers has led to the increased adoption of aerial delivery drones in the global ecommerce industry. While same-day deliveries are at 5% penetration in Europe currently, they are 10% in China and estimated to be 15% in the US by 2025. Ecommerce has been a major driver of this accomplishment. Conferring to the World Economic Forum, ecommerce sales ratios tripled globally between 2014 and 2019. In particular, the B2C market has grown higher than the B2B market. Key drivers for this development are urbanization and the growing purchasing power of the global middle class, along with an ever-expanding product range that is accessible online.

Better control of assets in warehouses using automation and cold storage technologies

A large warehouse witnesses different temperature zones. Hence, continuous temperature monitoring is essential to check the temperature at which goods are stored and the actual condition of these goods.

For the best utilization of warehouses, complete control over valuable equipment can be achieved by the adoption of automation, including the use of robotic equipment to carry out inter-warehouse stock movements and loading and unloading activities. Warehouse automation aids efficient storage space utilization, reduces wear and tear, increases reliability, and reduces operating costs.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Opportunity-Aerial Segment: Incorporation of IOT in ecosystem of aerial delivery drones

Drones are an evolving form of new IoT devices, flying in the sky with extensive network connectivity facilities. Intelligent drones with cognitive computing skills require the ability to automatically identify and track objects to free operators from the tiresome task of controlling them, all of which must be accomplished within the power-limited environment of a Li-Po battery. The incorporation of IoT in aerial delivery drones has increased its application in the commercial sector. Manufacturers are making efforts to develop drones that carry onboard processors. These processors are expected to help drones collect information from various cloud services and link this information to base control centers for data mining.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=41240862

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 1.04 Billion Projected Market Size USD 4.96 Billion Growth Rate 21.5% Forecast period 2022-2030 Market size available for years 2018-2030 Base year considered 2020 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By platform, application, solution, payload weight and range



Geographies covered North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Latin America

Africa Companies covered Starship Technologies (US), JD.com (China), Nuro (US), Amazon (US), Kiwi Campus (US), Zipline (US), United Parcel Service (US), Wing (US), Flirtey (SkyDrop) and Aerodyne Group (Malaysia) and few others.

This research report categorizes the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery (ALMD) market based on platform, application, solution, payload weight and range.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery (ALMD) Market, By Platform

Aerial Delivery Drones Cargo Drone Delivery Drone

Ground Delivery Vehciles Delivery Bots Autonomous/ Self-Driving Vans & Trucks



By Solution

Aerial Delivery Drones Hardware Airframe Avionics Propulsion System Payload Infrastructure Ground control stations Charging stations Vertiports/landing pads Micro-fulfilment centres Software Route planning & optimizing Inventory management Livetracking Fleet management Computer vision

Ground Delivery Vehicles Hardware Navigation (Gps,Lidar, Sensors,Radars,Cameras) Propulsion Others Infrastructure Ground Control Stations Charging Stations Micro-Fulfilment Centres Software Route Planning & Optimizing Inventory Management Livetracking Fleet Management Computer Vision



“Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

606 – Tables

67 – Figures

424 – Pages

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=41240862

JD.com (China) and Kiwi Campus (US) are Leading Players in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

JD.COM

JD.com, Inc. was founded in 1998, and is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company is publicly listed and registered on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol, JD. JD.com operates in 2 business segments, namely, JD Retail and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment represents its e-commerce business, and the New Businesses segment includes technology and logistics services provided to third parties, overseas businesses, insurance, and online businesses to offline businesses. The company focuses on the development and maintenance of the technology platform of data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality, automation, robotics, and autonomous vehicle systems. In June 2018, JD.com introduced robotic deliveries in Beijing, with the largest vehicle able to carry 30 parcels at once. The company has a wide distribution channel in the Asia Pacific and the US and operates 100 drones and 50 driverless ground vehicles in China. JD’s autonomous delivery robot effectively made its first delivery in Wuhan in February 2020. The robot left from JD’s Renhe delivery station and delivered products to Wuhan Ninth Hospital, which is the assigned hospital for the treatment of the novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan, China.

KIWI CAMPUS

Kiwi Campus is a Colombian-owned startup firm offering autonomous food deliveries in California, United States, especially serving students at university campuses. A customer can order from the company’s allied restaurant menu available on the mobile app. The company is building an autonomous delivery infrastructure to deliver food from restaurants to consumers. It has designed and developed 4 robots, namely, Restaurant Bot, Kiwi Triike, and Kiwi Bot 3.3 and new in market Kiwibot 4.0. With the introduction of ground delivery robots into the service, the company aims to attain faster delivery time, and at the same time, reduce the cost of delivery. The company’s product features autonomous obstacle avoidance and is coupled with artificial intelligence. It has introduced 40 ground delivery robots in 12 different university campuses in the US. As of July 2020, the company began service in San Jose, US.

Related Reports:

The Delivery Robots Market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period.

The Drone Services Market size is expected to reach USD 40.7 Billion by 2026 from USD 18.6 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2021.