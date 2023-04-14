Mobilicom to Exhibit at Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems 2023 Conference in London

Mobilicom is co-sponsoring the Conference along with its Tier-1 customers Elbit Systems, Plasan, IAI Elta, and other leading military contractors

Israel, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the Company) (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW, ASX: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will exhibit its suite of end-to-end solutions for military applications at the Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems 2023 conference in London, England on April 17 and 18, 2023. The conference’s focus this year is on optimizing uncrewed systems and autonomous capabilities for future ground warfare, a critical need addressed by Mobilicom’s suite of hardware, communications, and cybersecurity solutions.

Mobilicom will exhibit its Sky Hopper , MCU Mesh Networking , and Mobile Ground Control Stations product lines, as well presenting its Immunity, Cybersecurity, and Encryption (ICE) Cybersecurity suite, the world’s first AI-based 360° software cybersecurity system for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms.

Conference attendees include key procurement decision-makers from European, North American, and Commonwealth militaries and intelligence organizations, as well as global defense contractors.

“We look forward to engaging with current and prospective customers at this important conference that is set to address the growing role of autonomous systems in defense and warfare. Given the conference’s location in London, we plan to meet with a number of European and UK-based potential partners and customers,” said Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam.

“Our end-to-end solutions are already integrated in the robots and drones produced by some of the leading companies in the industry attending the conference including Elbit Systems. We’ve been engaged in talks and submitting proposals for design wins to several other Tier-1 companies that will be at the conference.”

The global military robotics market is expected to reach $32.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by advancements in AI and machine learning.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms. As a high-tech company it designs, develops and delivers robust solutions focused primarily on targeting global drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.

The Company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialised products used in a variety of applications.

Mobilicom is growing a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military departments. Mobilicom’s competitive advantages include outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions.

Mobilicom’s large solution portfolio is being deployed worldwide, seeing the Company derive revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services for its solutions.

