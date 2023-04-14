Canadian General Investments: Redemption of 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 (CGI.PR.D)

TORONTO, Canada, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (“CGI”) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) announced today that it has provided notice to holders of its $75,000,000 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 (the “Series 4 Shares”) that in accordance with the terms of the Series 4 Shares it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Series 4 Shares on June 12, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”), for a price of $25.00 per Series 4 Share plus all accrued and unpaid dividends (from and including the last scheduled dividend payment date, March 15, 2023, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, and being in the amount of $0.22860 per share).



