The Nomination Committee revises its proposal for Board composition ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2023

Hässleholm 2023-04-14

The Nomination Committee has been informed that Carina Håkansson declines new election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in Eolus, and the Nomination Committee therefore revises its proposal for Board composition ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2023. With an amendment to what is stated in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee thus proposes that the number of Board members should comprise of a total of six Board members to be elected by the meeting, with no deputies, and that the Board members Hans Johansson, Jan Johansson, Hans Linnarson, Bodil Rosvall Jönsson and Hans-Göran Stennert should be re-elected as Board members and that Marie Grönborg should be elected as new board member.



Eolus will publish an updated form for notification of participation and postal voting on the company’s website containing the Nomination Committee’s revised proposal. Shareholders who have already submitted a postal vote for the Annual General Meeting 2023 are requested to submit a new postal vote in accordance with the updated form.

