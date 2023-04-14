Global Protein Alternatives Strategic Business Report 2023: Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Proteins

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Alternatives: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for Protein Alternatives estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plant Protein, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Insect Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Protein Alternatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$472.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -

Agriprotein Holdings Ltd

Aspire Food Group

Avebe

Cargill Incorporated

Corbion NV

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Enterra Feed Corporation

EntofoodSdn Bhd

Proti-Farm Holding NV

Glanbia PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

MGP Ingredients Inc

MycoTechnology Inc

Roquette Freres

Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 391 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Proteins

Protein Alternatives Benefit from the Focus Shed on Food, Nutrition & Immunity Amid the Pandemic

U.S Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)

Studies Liking Faster COVID-19 Recoveries With Higher Protein Intake Provide Added Boost to Growth

With COVID-19 Bringing Environment Into Focus, Sustainability of Protein Alternatives Comes Into the Spotlight

Animal Agriculture, a Big But Lesser Known Problem for the Environment: Animal Agriculture Contribution to Environmental Pollution (In %)

COVID-19 Induced Fears of Animal Borne Diseases, Accelerates the Shift to Protein Alternatives

Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Protein Alternatives Options

Meatless Culture Drives the Market for Protein Alternatives

Disruptions in Traditional Meat Supply Chain Shifts Spotlight to Protein Alternatives

Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods

Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Alternatives

Other Protein Alternatives Witness Steady Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Market Challenges

Protein Alternatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Market Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins

Soy Represents an Important Plant-based Protein Alternative

Types of Soy Protein Ingredients

Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based Protein Ingredients

Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Proteins

Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of Plant Proteins

Better Efficiency of Plant Protein Sources Compared to Animal Protein Sources: Comparing Water Consumption in Production (in Gallons per Ton) by Protein Source

Energy Efficiency in Production of Various Protein Sources (in kcal)

Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market

Protein Content in Various Plant-Based Food Types

Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Pea Proteins Market : 2019

Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids Growth

Market Share of Leading Players in the Wheat Proteins Market: 2019

Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein Ingredients

Average Amount of Protein Present in Different Types of Rice

Algae Proteins: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources

Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market Spurred by Shift in Consumer Behavior & Consumption Patterns

Exciting Plant-based Protein Alternatives

Innovative Processing Techniques Drive Market Expansion

Ingredient Providers Offer Vegan Flavors to Add Authentic Flavors to Meat Substitutes

Innovations to Set Pace for Alternative Proteins Market

Start-Ups Set to Deep-Dive into Alternative Proteins Market

Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve Nutritional Content

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2018

Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand

MACRO DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein Alternatives

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient's Satiety Features

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vw2rg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment