Global Protein Alternatives Strategic Business Report 2023: Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Proteins

The global market for Protein Alternatives estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Plant Protein, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Insect Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Protein Alternatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$472.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -
- Agriprotein Holdings Ltd
- Aspire Food Group
- Avebe
- Cargill Incorporated
- Corbion NV
- DuPont de Nemours Inc
- Enterra Feed Corporation
- EntofoodSdn Bhd
- Proti-Farm Holding NV
- Glanbia PLC
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Group plc
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- MGP Ingredients Inc
- MycoTechnology Inc
- Roquette Freres
- Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd
- The Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|391
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Proteins
- Protein Alternatives Benefit from the Focus Shed on Food, Nutrition & Immunity Amid the Pandemic
- U.S Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
- Studies Liking Faster COVID-19 Recoveries With Higher Protein Intake Provide Added Boost to Growth
- With COVID-19 Bringing Environment Into Focus, Sustainability of Protein Alternatives Comes Into the Spotlight
- Animal Agriculture, a Big But Lesser Known Problem for the Environment: Animal Agriculture Contribution to Environmental Pollution (In %)
- COVID-19 Induced Fears of Animal Borne Diseases, Accelerates the Shift to Protein Alternatives
- Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Protein Alternatives Options
- Meatless Culture Drives the Market for Protein Alternatives
- Disruptions in Traditional Meat Supply Chain Shifts Spotlight to Protein Alternatives
- Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods
- Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Alternatives
- Other Protein Alternatives Witness Steady Growth
- Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
- Market Challenges
- Protein Alternatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins
- Soy Represents an Important Plant-based Protein Alternative
- Types of Soy Protein Ingredients
- Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based Protein Ingredients
- Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Proteins
- Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of Plant Proteins
- Better Efficiency of Plant Protein Sources Compared to Animal Protein Sources: Comparing Water Consumption in Production (in Gallons per Ton) by Protein Source
- Energy Efficiency in Production of Various Protein Sources (in kcal)
- Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market
- Protein Content in Various Plant-Based Food Types
- Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Pea Proteins Market : 2019
- Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids Growth
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Wheat Proteins Market: 2019
- Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein Ingredients
- Average Amount of Protein Present in Different Types of Rice
- Algae Proteins: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources
- Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market Spurred by Shift in Consumer Behavior & Consumption Patterns
- Exciting Plant-based Protein Alternatives
- Innovative Processing Techniques Drive Market Expansion
- Ingredient Providers Offer Vegan Flavors to Add Authentic Flavors to Meat Substitutes
- Innovations to Set Pace for Alternative Proteins Market
- Start-Ups Set to Deep-Dive into Alternative Proteins Market
- Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve Nutritional Content
- Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
- Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2018
- Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand
- MACRO DRIVERS
- Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein Alternatives
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient's Satiety Features
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region
- Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
