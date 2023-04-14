Information for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SNAIGE AB

English Lithuanian

Additional information for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Snaigė" (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") to be convened on 28 April 2023 at 10 a.m.

The agenda of the meeting is supplemented by item No. 7: Approval of an amendment to the Company's restructuring plan.

The Company's shareholders are invited to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to vote on the items on the agenda of the Meeting by submitting duly completed general voting ballot to the Company (at Pramonės g. 6, Alytus, Lithuania) in advance. The ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote.

Attached:

The general voting ballot.

Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas

Tel. +370 652 11997

Attachment