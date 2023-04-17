HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – MARCH 2023

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden, April 17, 2023

FIRST THREE MONTHS 2023

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), including long-term service contracts, increased to MSEK 52.1 during the period, up 38% from Q1 2022.

Revenue for the first three months of 2023 was MSEK 12.7 (9.2), an increase of 38% compared to the first three months of 2022.

Profit after tax for the first three months of 2023 amounted to MSEK -9.8 (-17.7).

Earnings per share for the first three months of 2023 amounted to SEK -0.11 (-0.19)

The complete version of the Interim Report for January - March 2023 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage –so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you’re already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on – all from anywhere, on any device.

For more information: www.hoylu.com



Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on April 17, 2023.





