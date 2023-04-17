Ultimate Medical Academy Hosts Commencement for Thousands of Healthcare Students

Tampa, FL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, will recognize nearly 6000 graduates at its commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 22 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The ceremony honors students who completed or will complete their programs between July 11, 2022 and May 14, 2023. The event will also be live-streamed so thousands of UMA graduates, their friends and family members across the nation can join the celebration.

During the ceremony, UMA graduates, friends and family will have the opportunity to hear remarks from two graduates, one attended the Clearwater campus and attended online, in addition to a keynote address. The commencement speaker, Gaby Natale, is a triple Emmy Award-winning journalist and bestselling inspiration and motivational author. Gaby believes every individual has an opportunity to break barriers and redefine what is possible, an empowering message for students launching a new career.

“The majority of our students are non-traditional,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. “Most work full-time to support their families while they attend school. All have worked hard toward the goal of a promising career in healthcare. It is with a great sense of joy and pride that we recognize their achievements.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the healthcare industry is projected to have nearly 17 million open positions between 2021 and 2031. UMA prepares students to meet an urgent workforce need in one of our nation’s most vital industries by training students to succeed in allied health positions such as patient care technicians, medical office workers, pharmacy technicians, healthcare accounting workers, health information technologists and more.

Although commencement marks the completion of a graduate’s academic instruction, UMA’s support for its students doesn’t end after graduation. UMA partners directly with allied healthcare employers around the country to identify talent needs, and Career Services advisors help connect graduates with openings that match their new qualifications, as well as assist them with resume and job interview preparation. These support services remain available for life to all UMA alumni as they progress in their careers.

For additional information on UMA’s 2023 Virtual Commencement, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/students/commencement/. Or to learn more about UMA’s healthcare programs, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for more than 29 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 75,000 alumni and more than 10,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

