Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market to 2030: Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Drives Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Chemistry Type, By Type, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global electrically conductive adhesives market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Electrically conductive adhesives are an alternative to soldering and can be used in a variety of electronic applications that require mechanical bonding of components or a substrate.

They are especially useful for applications where the substrate is temperature sensitive, such as touch-panels, LCD displays, coating and bonding RFID chips, and mounting LEDs. They are also used in solar cells, as they have a much lower heat output than solder and are less likely to damage sensitive wafers.



Growing demand from electronic industry is a prime factor driving growth of the global electrically conductive adhesives market. Electrically conductive adhesives are used to make electrical contacts on PCBs and die attach and can be found in many other electronic applications where the substrate or die is temperature sensitive such as touch-panels, LCD displays, bonding RFID chips, and mounting LEDs. Additionally, increasing penetration of electric vehicle is again projected to augment market growth.



On the other hand, negative impact of Covid-19 and fluctuating price of raw materials is expected to hamper market growth.



Key companies covered as a part of this study include 3M, Aremco, Creative Materials Inc., Dow, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, HITEK Electronic Materials Ltd, Master Bond Inc., MG Chemicals, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., Permabond LLC, and Bostik

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2275.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3521.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, Chemistry Type

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Other Chemistry Types

TYPE

Isotropic

Anisotropic

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Application

Solar Cells

Automotive Electronics

LED Lightning

Printing Circuit Board

LCD Displays

Other Applications

Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

