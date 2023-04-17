Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market to 2030: Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Drives Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Chemistry Type, By Type, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global electrically conductive adhesives market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Electrically conductive adhesives are an alternative to soldering and can be used in a variety of electronic applications that require mechanical bonding of components or a substrate.
They are especially useful for applications where the substrate is temperature sensitive, such as touch-panels, LCD displays, coating and bonding RFID chips, and mounting LEDs. They are also used in solar cells, as they have a much lower heat output than solder and are less likely to damage sensitive wafers.
Growing demand from electronic industry is a prime factor driving growth of the global electrically conductive adhesives market. Electrically conductive adhesives are used to make electrical contacts on PCBs and die attach and can be found in many other electronic applications where the substrate or die is temperature sensitive such as touch-panels, LCD displays, bonding RFID chips, and mounting LEDs. Additionally, increasing penetration of electric vehicle is again projected to augment market growth.
On the other hand, negative impact of Covid-19 and fluctuating price of raw materials is expected to hamper market growth.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2275.55 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3521.16 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, Chemistry Type
- Epoxy
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Other Chemistry Types
- TYPE
- Isotropic
- Anisotropic
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Application
- Solar Cells
- Automotive Electronics
- LED Lightning
- Printing Circuit Board
- LCD Displays
- Other Applications
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
