EnsembleIQ Launches Inaugural GroceryTech Event, Bringing Together Grocery Business and Technology Leaders Focused on Modernizing Infrastructure to Support Innovation

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ ’s Progressive Grocer and RIS News today announce speakers for the inaugural GroceryTech event, bringing together grocery business and technology executives modernizing infrastructure to support innovation. The event’s theme, “Scaling With Personalization,” focuses on how grocery executives can build technology infrastructure to profitably serve shoppers now and into the future. GroceryTech takes place July 12-14 in Cincinnati. Register to attend here .



Some GroceryTech speakers include:



Alexa Dash, Director of E-Commerce, Dash's Markets

Jilea Hemmings, Founder-CEO, Nourish + Bloom Market

Jamie Hemmings, Founder-President, Nourish + Bloom Market

Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market

Michael Crisculo, VP Infrastructure & Operations, Wakefern Food Corp

Larry Liu, CEO, Weee!

John Burry, Chief Merchandising Officer, Weee!



“Grocery retailers provide essential services requiring continuous technological innovation to proactively serve the evolving needs of customers in the most personal way possible while operating profitably,” said Paula Lashinsky, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher, U.S. Grocery and Convenience Group, EnsembleIQ. “Our GroceryTech event will help grocery business and technology executives learn about emerging best practices as well as new technologies and services to help them innovate and accelerate business growth.”

“We’re excited to bring together a cross representation of executives from multi-channel large and mid-sized grocers to the event,” added Albert Guffanti, Vice President and Group Publisher, Retail Technology Group, EnsembleIQ. “In addition to hearing from forward-looking speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers, engage with solution providers and get inspired to rethink the traditional retail process.”

