Global Automotive executive appointed as CEO Hexagon Agility

Costa Mesa, CA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon Group”, “the Group”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hans Peter Havdal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary, Hexagon Agility, effective immediately. Havdal’s appointment as CEO Hexagon Agility comes in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Hexagon Group.

Havdal, a former member of the Hexagon Group Board of Directors joined the company as COO in March 2023. Havdal came from the position of General Manager, Engineering and Digital Services in Semcon International, a global consulting company. Prior to Semcon, he served as the CEO of Kongsberg Automotive ASA, and has broad international management experience within the automotive industry, both with passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Havdal holds an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from the Norwegian University of Science & Technology.

"Hans Peter’s extensive, experience from the automotive industry and his strategic approach to transformation, makes him the right choice to accelerate Hexagon Agility’s growth and to capture the opportunities ahead of us,” says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Group. “He complements our strong performance-oriented culture.”

“I am very excited to further engage in Hexagon Agility’s work to drive energy transformation with its compressed (renewable) natural gas distribution and heavy-duty trucking and transit solutions. I believe the potential for further growth and value creation is significant, given the organization’s passionate people, strong technology, and worldwide footprint. I look forward to partnering with the teams globally to further build the business," commented Hans Peter Havdal. “I aim to meet as many of our customers and partners in the coming weeks and months, as possible.”

Hexagon Agility will be exhibiting at the upcoming ACT Expo 2023 in Anaheim, CA, May 2-4, 2023 (Booths #5652 and #5458).

