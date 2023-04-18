English Finnish Swedish

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 18 April 2023 at 09:30 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Plc: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2020A and decisions of the Board of Directors regarding issuance of shares under the restricted share unit plan and directed share issue

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that between 1 October 2022 and 31 March 2023, a total of 40,003 Nexstim Plc’s new shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2020A. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2020A, the entire subscription price of EUR 80,006.00 will be entered in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity. The terms and conditions of stock option programs with additional information are available on the company's website at https://www.nexstim.com/investors/.

The Company also announces that pursuant to the authorisation received from the Company's Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2023, and the restricted share unit reward plan approved by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company has today resolved on issuing altogether 9 540 new shares without payment to members of the Board of Directors. Leena Niemistö will receive 2 661 shares, Martin Forss will receive 2 293 shares, Timo Hildén will receive 2 138 shares and Tero Weckroth will receive 2 448 shares based on the amount of the gross reward for the vesting period 2022-2023 determined by the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2022.

The new shares will be registered in the Trade Register within approximately a month, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded in the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc’s First North Growth Market Finland marketplace as an additional lot with the company’s old shares after the Trade Register registration date.

After the trade registration the total amount of shares is 6,764,562.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

