WTW appoints My Thien Nguyen as Country Leader and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of My Thien Nguyen as Country Leader and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking for Vietnam, effective 1 August 2023. Thien succeeds Philippe Robineau who will leave WTW on 31 July.



Thien brings with her close to 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and has held various management positions, including most recently as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of WTW Vietnam. As the CFO, she played a key role in building and implementing WTW’s strategy, driving sustainable growth in Vietnam.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Weaver, Head of Asia Pacific and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking, Asia Pacific, WTW, said: “This year, WTW celebrates 30 years in Vietnam. Over the years, we have been strongly engaged in its economy, community and people through our people and risk business, protecting and strengthening organisations and individuals with our integrated services and solutions. With Thien’s extensive experience in various leadership roles and her in-depth knowledge of the Vietnamese insurance market, I am confident that she will be able to bring WTW Vietnam to the next level, helping our clients to become more resilient and successful in the years ahead.”

About WTW

