Invitation to HMS Networks’ Capital Markets Day on September 12, 2023

HMS have the pleasure to invite investors, analysts and media to a hybrid Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Stockholm’s city center.

President and CEO Staffan Dahlström, together with Joakim Nideborn, CFO, and other senior executives, will provide the financial market and media with information regarding HMS’ strategy and growth opportunities, as well as financial development and progress made in regard of HMS’ 2025 targets.

More information about the event, the location, and how to register will be published in August.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 780 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

