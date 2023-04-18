IBN Announces Launch of Web3MediaWire

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce the launch of Web3MediaWire as part of its continued commitment to forward-thinking communications solutions that deliver both targeted distribution and mass exposure.

With 17+ years of successful corporate, consumer and lifestyle public relations experience, IBN was a very early adopter of social media and other disruptive technologies to cultivate a massive online following. While most were just learning about crypto several years ago, IBN had already launched CryptoCurrencyWire , which has evolved to include updates on NFTs, DeFi, Metaverse experiences, ownership of digital assets in gaming, token-gated experiences and more.

IBN’s latest foray into the “next big thing” is the launch of Web3MediaWire, a specialized communications platform focused on the next generation of internet technologies. Web3MediaWire covers companies and events spotlighting unique opportunities and the huge potential of Web3 to improve data security, enhance scalability and increase engagement among diverse audiences.

Many tech analysts predict that Web3 will dramatically change how individuals access and interact with the internet. Rather than being controlled by governments or Big Tech companies, decentralization through blockchain-based tokenization is seen as the foundation for a new, transformative iteration of global connectivity. Web3MediaWire is committed to spotlighting the concepts and companies advancing these developments by aggregating and distributing important news and information on Web3 opportunities.

As Web3 continues to mature, Web3MediaWire is the place to keep pace with the action and find the next big names in the industry. IBN’s latest brand will be a key part of enhancing CryptoCurrencyWire’s existing collaborations some of the biggest events in Web3, such as The Futurist Blockchain Conference , European Blockchain Convention , Outer Edge LA , Paris Blockchain Week Summit , Quantum Miami and Web3Toronto / DX3 Events . These collaborations put readers in the front row for the latest news, information and developments in the space.

As part of IBN’s Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , Web3MediaW ire is the go-to source for comprehensive coverage of the decentralized revolution in tech. The dawn of Web2 provided huge opportunities for forward-looking investors looking to make fortunes, and Web3 is primed to mimic that trend. IBN is committed to connecting the investing public to the resources needed to identify and isolate the tech industry’s most promising upstarts.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

