Tessera Therapeutics Names Cynthia M. Patton as General Counsel and Secretary

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Therapeutics, the biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, announced the appointment of Cynthia M. Patton as General Counsel and Secretary, effective today. Ms. Patton brings over 20 years of leadership experience in biotech and corporate legal affairs, as the General Counsel and Secretary of Verily and in senior leadership positions at Amgen.



“We are thrilled to welcome Cynthia to the Tessera team as General Counsel,” said Michael Severino, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tessera Therapeutics. “She has decades of experience in the healthcare and biotech industries with companies pioneering novel solutions and new disciplines in healthcare. Her expertise will be instrumental in the growth of Tessera and applications of our Gene Writing platforms as we endeavor to bring potentially curative genetic medicines to patients.”

Cynthia Patton added, “I am delighted to be joining Tessera Therapeutics at such an exciting time in the Company’s growth. Tessera’s Gene Writing technology platforms harness the power of mobile genetic elements and hold immense potential to transform the lives of patients by offering precise therapeutic corrections to address the root cause of many diseases. I look forward to being a part of this trailblazing journey toward developing life-changing therapies for patients.”

Cynthia most recently served as General Counsel and Secretary at Verily Life Sciences, the healthcare subsidiary of Alphabet with over 1,500 employees focused on developing technology-based solutions in healthcare. Prior to joining Verily, she held several positions of increasing responsibility with Amgen, including Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for Amgen’s global privacy, trade and healthcare compliance organizations where she managed a team of 160 colleagues. Additional roles and responsibilities at Amgen included Vice President, Law, with responsibility for commercial legal activities in the U.S. and lead commercial lawyer for both the oncology and inflammation business units. Before Amgen, Cynthia spent several years as general counsel of SCAN Health Plan, a California Medicare advantage plan. She previously worked in law firms specializing in healthcare, corporate and securities law.

Cynthia currently serves as a board member for Organon, Inc., the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the Ethics and Compliance Initiative, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Music Center, Vassar College, New York University School of Law’s Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement, and The National Association for Law Placement Foundation. She previously served as board chair of the Amgen Foundation.

Cynthia received her J.D. degree from George Washington University and her bachelor’s degree from Vassar College.

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering Gene Writing™, which consists of multiple technology platforms designed to offer scientists and clinicians the ability to write therapeutic messages into the human genome, thereby potentially curing diseases at their source. Coupled with pioneering innovations in non-viral delivery to introduce therapeutic messages where they are needed, Gene Writing™ enables the correction of single nucleotides, the deletion or insertion of short DNA sequences, and the writing of entire genes into the genome, offering the potential for a new category of therapeutics to realize the promise of genetic medicine. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit www.tesseratherapeutics.com .

Contact

Anne Shelton, M.D., Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications, LLC

ashelton@lifescicomms.com

+1-734-276-2316