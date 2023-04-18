Nuvectis Pharma Recaps Poster Presentation Highlights for NXP800's Activity in Cholangiocarcinoma PDX Models at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting

NXP800 demonstrated robust antitumor activity in two patient-derived xenograft (“PDX”) models of cholangiocarcinoma

Research conducted by investigators from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN

Fort Lee, NJ, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today provided highlights from the poster presentation of NXP800 that took place yesterday at the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, FL (to view the poster, titled Inhibition of HSF1 Demonstrates Therapeutic Efficacy in Preclinical PDX Models of Human Cholangiocarcinoma, click here ).

Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, commented, “Cancer of the bile duct, or cholangiocarcinoma (“CCA”), is a serious unmet medical need for which new treatment options are greatly needed. With approximately 10,000 new cases per year in the United States, the clinical management of CCA is complex, with only about 30% of patients eligible for surgical resection and the rest with unresectable disease, which carries a dismal prognosis with a median survival of less than 1 year. Unfortunately, approximately 60% of the patients that do undergo surgical resection experience disease recurrence and face similar outcomes.” Mr. Bentsur concluded, “We are excited about the data generated as we continue to evaluate clinical development opportunities for NXP800.”

Dr. Rory L. Smoot, MD, Mayo Clinic, who led the research, added: "We are encouraged by the robust preclinical activity demonstrated by NXP8000 in these CCA PDX models, which we believe serve as good indicators for potential clinical benefit. CCA is a very difficult to treat disease with poor outcomes and today's results provide promise for patients in the future."

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is a clinical-stage, oral small molecule under development for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and additional solid tumor types. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to NXP800 for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application pending.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date for NXP800, including the preclinical data in cholangiocarcinoma, and for NXP900, the Phase 1a data generated and the Phase 1b clinical expectations for NXP800, including the safety, tolerability and other observations from the NXP800 Phase 1a study and timing, and safety, tolerability and efficacy data from the NXP800 Phase 1b study, including statements regarding NXP800's potential ability to become a therapeutic option for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, ARID1a-mutated or wildtype cholangiocarcinoma, and potentially other cancer indications, and timing for the IND acceptance and commencement of the Phase 1 program for NXP900. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: 201-614-3151

rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact

Christopher M. Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 917-680-5608

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com