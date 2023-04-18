The Next Wave of Custom Car Culture Arrives At Electrify Expo Via Electrify Showoff

The next generation of auto enthusiasts will show off their unique, customized EVs as part of the largest custom EV exhibition in the US



Electrify Showoff debuts in Long Beach and then expands to the remaining six stops on the Electrify Expo tour

‘Showoff’ is sold out of automotive aftermarket space for its opening weekend in Long Beach, May 19-21

Yokohama Tire comes aboard as Presenting Sponsor of Electrify Showoff

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, today announced the expansion of Electrify Showoff to all seven cities on the 2023 tour. As the epicenter of EV personalization, ‘Showoff’ is the breeding ground for the next generation of car culture and customization trends. It features the world’s most radical customized EVs, as well as the automotive aftermarket brands that are shaping the future of the automotive aftermarket industry. Electrify Showoff is the largest gathering of customized electric vehicles and the brands that make up the movement. From four wheels to two, ‘Showoff’ will highlight the customization culture of the next generation of consumers interested in EV personalization.

“There is a car culture resurgence emerging from a new breed of auto enthusiasts,” says BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. “Electrify Showoff is the home for EV builders, tuners, and brands like Yokohama and others who are rightly embracing this surging movement and preparing their businesses for the inevitable shift to all things electric.”

“We’re thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of Electrify Showoff,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s VP of marketing and product management. “Yokohama has held a place in the enthusiast aftermarket for a long time, so it’s great to see a new wave of enthusiasts creating a new EV car culture before our eyes. We can’t wait to see what this newly imagined future might hold, and Showoff is going to be THE place to see it!”

‘Showoff’ is an exciting part of the larger Electrify Expo weekends and is positioned as the heartbeat of EV Customization culture. It will feature the world’s most radical customized EVs (including electric cars, electric trucks, e-bikes + more) and influence overall personalization trends throughout the industry.

Over 20 show car categories will be judged including a “Best of Show” recognition. Other categories include best performance, best audio, best paint, and more. Official category sponsors include Meguiar’s, STEK USA, Alloy Gator, Shopmonkey, plus dozens of other exhibiting aftermarket brands specializing in EV personalization.

Automotive Aftermarket brands and show car owners are encouraged to participate. Interested brands and individuals can learn more at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/showoff#Form .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

