HFMA membership surpasses 100,000 for the first time

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a streak of 12-straight quarters of membership growth, HFMA has reached another all-time high of more than 100,000 members, the Association announced today.



Launched in 2018, HFMA’s Enterprise Solutions program has been a big driver of the 77-year-old organization’s growth. The program allows providers and other healthcare-related organizations to acquire memberships for their staffs. HFMA’s ranks now include 241 organizational memberships.

“We are pleased to reach this key membership milestone,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The Association’s growth reflects the increasing importance of healthcare finance and HFMA’s commitment to serving the wide range of individuals and organizations that have an interest in the field.”

Not only is HFMA attracting new member organizations, but it’s also retaining them, says HFMA Senior Vice President of Member Experience Bill Casey.

“While I’m proud of the membership growth, I’m even more proud that we’re building meaningful connections with our members and retaining them,” Casey said. “HFMA resources and tools are becoming a part of the culture at member organizations, and we’re even getting reports of significantly improved employee retention among Enterprise members.”

Likewise, HFMA education and certifications are becoming a vital part of career paths.

“We work closely with our Enterprise members to help integrate HFMA resources into the day-to-day working life of their employees,” said Senior Vice President of Professional Practice Richard Gundling. “The overall level of member engagement we’re seeing with our content offerings and certifications is simply astounding.”

For more information about individual and enterprise membership options, please visit www.hfma.org/membership.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 100,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

