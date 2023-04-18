WillCo Tech and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Expertise Management and Cyber Human Capital Solutions to the Public Sector

AKRON, Ohio and RESTON, Va., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillCo Tech and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as WillCo Tech’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its expertise management and credentialing software available to the Government through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



WillCo Tech’s CyberSTARTM solution enables Government agencies to achieve cyber workforce readiness and compliance for the DoD Directives 8140 and 8750, as well as identify skill gaps and promote resiliency within expertise management utilizing the Defense Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF). The WillCo Tech software solution directs cyber workers at Public Sector agencies to agency specific online assessments, courses and certifications, and tracking services.

CyberSTARTM is the largest Credentials Management and Cyber Workforce Compliance software system in use by the Federal Government and the only DoDD 8140-compliant platform contracted for use in the Department of Defense. Not only is the platform adaptable per agency requirements, it also offers customized reports and integration with DoD training providers and commercial training vendors.

“This partnership with Carahsoft and its reseller partners is an exciting step to expand the reach of our technology and allows us to better support Government agencies,” said Marling Engle, CEO at WillCo Tech. “With the recent release of the DoDD 8140 manual, the Public Sector needs resources to ensure their readiness and compliance with the new standards, especially as they evolve. Our platform enables streamlined compliance to achieve the overall goal of strengthened cybersecurity within the Government.”

“WillCo Tech’s platform takes Public Sector agencies through the process of assessing their compliance, training, tracking progress and creating digestible reports. This one-stop solution for credentialing is invaluable to the Government in reaching compliance in a way that is more easily attainable for Federal and State agencies,” said Rich Maigue, Sales Director who leads the WillCo Tech Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are proud to enable WillCo Tech’s technology to reach the Government with these crucial cybersecurity solutions.”

WillCo Tech’s platform is now available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the WillCo Tech team at Carahsoft at (844) 214-4790 or WillCoTech@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About WillCo Tech

WillCo Tech’s CyberSTARTM solution is the largest Credentials Management and Cyber Workforce Management software system in use by the Federal Government. The WillCo Tech-developed software solution tracks training and certifications for more than 1.6 million government users.

Contact:

Mike Fischer

(216) 536-5250

mfischer@willcotech.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com