P.F. Chang’s Transforms Its Digital Presence with Progress, Increasing Site Page Views by More Than 40%

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that P.F. Chang’s has transformed its digital presence with Progress® Sitefinity®, dramatically improving site speed and providing exceptional usability for its customers.

With more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. As the digital world continues to evolve, P.F. Chang’s saw an opportunity to upgrade its website design and supporting technologies and ensure its digital presence supports the needs of the modern consumer. Additionally, P.F. Chang’s is deeply committed to providing exceptional usability, with strict adherence to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) Level AA and accommodating users of all types as consistent with the American Disabilities Act (ADA).

Teaming with Progress partner Americaneagle.com, P.F. Chang’s rebuilt its digital presence using the latest version of Sitefinity—resulting in a 41% increase in site page views, a 40% year-over-year increase in the number of keywords ranked on page one of Google, and a 20% year-over-year increase of organic impressions on its menu pages.

“At P.F. Chang’s, our priority is to be channel agnostic, allowing guests to interact with P.F. Chang’s when, where and how they want,” said Genaro Perez, Senior Vice President of Marketing at P.F. Chang’s. “The digital experience is a crucial aspect of our omnichannel approach, and this update offers an enhanced online experience consistent with the premium service offered in our restaurants. We look forward to continually evolving with new innovations that engage our customers and meet them where they are.”

Through this transformation, P.F. Chang’s was able to:

Improve ADA compliance and accessibility.

Increase page speed and performance, driving better customer experiences.

Reduce dependencies on frontend developers to achieve quicker time to market for site updates, giving marketers more control and decreasing site maintenance costs.

More efficiently optimize content structure and hierarchy, leading to significant visibility increases in organic search.

As a result, P.F. Chang’s was recognized as winner of the 2022 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards, which acknowledge Progress partners and customers for the exceptional digital experiences they deliver to their customers and end users.

“Progress empowers leading brands and organizations worldwide to create digital customer experiences that are critical drivers of their success,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager of Digital Experience at Progress. “P.F. Chang’s has demonstrated the impact that creatively designed and well-executed digital experiences can have on customer engagement and business performance.”

Progress Sitefinity delivers intelligent tools for marketers and an extensible platform for developers to create engaging web and cross-channel digital experiences. To read more about customers' experience using Sitefinity, click here.

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today’s menu at P.F. Chang’s spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it’s a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang’s To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

