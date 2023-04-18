Progyny and RESOLVE to Honor National Infertility Awareness Week® by Lighting the Empire State Building and Ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, in its capacity as an official partner for National Infertility Awareness Week 2023, and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association today announced both organizations will light the top of the Empire State Building in orange, the official color for infertility awareness, and ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.



National Infertility Awareness Week brings attention to the far-reaching impact of infertility and the struggle that millions of people endure to build their family. With the CDC reporting that one in five married women in the U.S. deal with infertility, Progyny and RESOLVE share a common goal of removing the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families.

“Progyny is honored to play a role in raising awareness of infertility and supporting the millions of people in need of family building services, this week and always. We believe our efforts will be amplified beyond New York City and create a lasting impact globally,” said Pete Anevski, Progyny’s CEO. “As the fertility and family building benefits provider of choice for hundreds of the world’s leading employers, we have already helped tens of thousands of people on their family building journeys and are eager to continue to provide care for those who are struggling to realize their dreams of parenthood.”

To recognize the millions who struggle with infertility, Progyny, RESOLVE, and leading employers who recognize the importance of providing value-based family building care will participate in Nasdaq’s Closing Bell Ceremony on April 25, 2023, from 3:45 P.M. to 4:15 P.M. Eastern Time.

To amplify the message even further, Progyny and RESOLVE, along with fertility advocate, NAACP and Daytime Emmy® award-winning television host, acclaimed pop-vocalist, and founder of the Faith & Familia Foundation, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, will light the top of the Empire State Building orange to recognize and give voice to the millions of people who struggle to build their families. This will be the second consecutive year the skyline of New York City and the Empire State Building will be lit in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week.

“Having experienced first-hand how difficult it can be to build a family, I am honored to be a part of National Infertility Awareness Week and join Progyny and RESOLVE in bringing awareness to this disease and fighting for access to family building care,” said Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. “The Faith and Familia Foundation was born out of the idea that everyone should be able to receive the support they need when dealing with infertility, and with these two organizations I feel hopeful that we can achieve that dream.”

“RESOLVE would like to thank Progyny for supporting and recognizing National Infertility Awareness Week as an important national movement that brings attention to the barriers millions of people face when trying to build a family,” said Barbara Collura, President/CEO for RESOLVE. “When people, whether in New York City or through social media, see this iconic building lit in our awareness orange and visually recognize their struggles, they will feel seen. When you feel seen, you find a way to use your voice to create change.”

The Closing Bell Ceremony will be webcasted online. If you’d like to view the ceremony live, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. If you would like to learn more about the Empire State Building, visit https://www.esbnyc.com/about/tower-lights.

To learn more about Progyny, visit www.progyny.com. To learn more about RESOLVE, visit, www.resolve.org.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for the millions of people experiencing infertility or who face barriers to building a family. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit www.RESOLVE.org.

