News from INVL Technology managed companies: NRD Cyber Security‘s income grew by 13% giving an increased gross profit of 27% in 2022

English Lithuanian

NRD Cyber Security, a cybersecurity consulting and technology implementation company, increased its revenue by 13% to €6.08 million in 2022, compared to €5.37 million in 2021. The company's gross profit in 2022 was €2.98 million, an increase of 27% on the previous year. Operating profits stood at €0.56 million, down 8% from 2021. NRD Cyber Security took over operational control of NRD Bangladesh Ltd at the end of 2021.

NRD Cyber Security's sales revenues in foreign markets amounted to €1.33 million in 2022, which was a 50% on the previous year largely due to sales of NRD Cyber Security's consulting services and its own brand Natrix and CyberSet products in Egypt, Malawi, Bahamas, and other markets. Sales revenue from the Lithuanian market grew by 6% on the previous year to €4.75 million.

In 2022, the company had projects across 23 countries in addition to Lithuania. The geographical outreach of the company's operations expanded last year into the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, the Republic of Malta, Kosovo, Uganda, and the United States.

Attachment