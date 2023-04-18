Former Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier Celebrates 420 at Organic Remedies Pittsburgh Dispensaries

CARLISLE, Pa., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Ryan Shazier, Former Steelers Linebacker and NFL Pro Bowler When/Where: Thursday, Apr. 20 at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

5002 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102 When/Where: Thursday, Apr. 20 at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

7402 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Additional Information:



420 (April 20) is an annual celebration of cannabis around the world.

This event is outdoors in the dispensary parking lot. Video and photography are not permitted in the dispensary.

Ryan Shazier will meet with fans and share information about his new line of medical marijuana products. Ryan will sign autographs and be available for photo and interview opportunities.

Organic Remedies Steel City Greats' Shazier strains include Shalieve, Walking Miracle, Speed and Shazier #50.

A portion of the proceeds of the Ryan Shazier product line will be donated to the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

For more information about the Ryan Shazier product line, visit www.steelcitygreats.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock, Dir. Marketing/Communications

Organic Remedies

j.spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com

717-819-3895 RYAN SHAZIER CONTACT:

Lauren Renschler, CEO

William Raymond Communications

Lauren@william-raymond.com

310-463-0863

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. As a life science organization, Organic Remedies is committed to improving the overall wellness of patients. OR offers affordable quality medical marijuana products, while advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.