CanadianSME Unveils Finalists for the 2022 Small Business Awards, partnered with Google Canada: Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in the Nation's SME Sector

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME is delighted to announce the finalists for its prestigious 2022 CanadianSME Small Business Awards. In partnership with Google Canada, these awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide.



The highly anticipated awards gala will be held on May 5th, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where hundreds of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and government officials will gather to honour the accomplishments of Canada's small business community. In addition, the event will feature an insightful keynote presentation by Google Canada, focusing on the growth and development of small businesses.

“We look forward to celebrating and recognizing the small businesses across the country that are making a huge impact in Canada. At the awards gala, I’ll share how businesses can unlock their next phase of growth, and achieve their full potential, using one of the most profound technologies of today – AI.”

Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada.

These awards have gained significant recognition since their inception. The awards selection process was highly competitive, with hundreds of nominations received from across Canada. An esteemed panel of industry experts and business leaders evaluated each submission based on specific criteria, such as innovation, growth, and impact on the community, to determine the deserving finalists.

“Each year, the CanadianSME Small Business Awards serve as a showcase of the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit that prevails in our communities. The 2022 awards continue that tradition, with all of this year’s competitors demonstrating what it means to lead with creativity, resiliency and innovation,” says Don Ludlow, Vice-President of Small Business, Partnerships & Strategy, RBC. “At RBC, we know that our collective future is brighter when our nation’s small businesses are recognized and supported at every step of their journey – and we’re proud to join CanadianSME in celebrating their achievements in 2022 and beyond.”

CanadianSME founder SK Uddin expressed excitement about the upcoming event: "We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of Canada's small business community. The finalists have demonstrated tremendous resilience, innovation, and growth, contributing significantly to our economy. We look forward to recognizing and honouring their accomplishments at the gala and gaining valuable insights from Google Canada's keynote presentation."

“Congratulations to all the nominees and award recipients,” states Paul Gaspar, director for small business at UPS. “We’re proud to support the supply chain needs of our great Canadian entrepreneurs and equally honoured to celebrate your success of innovation, perseverance, and ingenuity.”

“At Xero, we’re passionate about technology that makes the lives of small businesses easier and their operations more efficient,” said Faye Pang, Country Manager of Canada, Xero. “Xero is honoured to sponsor the Technopreneur of the Year Award and we’re excited to see the innovative ways that small businesses are embracing technology to drive growth.”

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Google Canada for their generous support as the title sponsor for the SME Awards 2022. Their partnership has been invaluable in making this event a great success.

The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is grateful to all the sponsors for their generous and genuine support for the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2022 in celebration of business success in Canada.

About sponsors

The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2022 is an elbow room for corporations to sponsor small businesses. Thus, these awards are sponsored by various sponsors to recognize entrepreneurs in several different categories. The Small Business of the year award of up to 10 employees is sponsored by RBC, up to 50 employees, sponsored by UPS, up to 100 employees, sponsored by The Answer Company, Technopreneur of the Year Award sponsored by Xero, The Diversity and Inclusion Award sponsored by Deloitte, Tech Business of the Year Award sponsored by Samsung, Black Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by HP Canada, Digital Business of the Year by Zoho and Excellence in Data Privacy, Cybersecurity by CyberCatch and Businesswoman of the Year sponsored by Nerds On Site.

The finalists for the awards are:

RBC Small Business of the Year for up to 10 employees (3 winners - Top 1, Top 2, Top 3)

Aceit Digital Inc

Propra Technologies Inc.

Market Collective

Kelowna Software Ltd.

49 Below Ice Cream Inc.

iPlume Writing Inc.

EYES Canada Child Care

Daydream

Flagship Roofing

CSN PHARMA INC

2H Media

eSupply Canada

Brave Education Inc.

Nerve Strategic

Anchor Marketing Inc.

Portage Sales

To Toronto Inc

Bisoulovely

UPS Small Business of the Year for up to 100 employees 2022 (3 winners - Top 1, Top 2, Top 3)

Cansulta

Falkirk Environmental Consultants Ltd.

William Wright Commercial

Essential Software Solutions

SourceKnowledge

QDoc Inc.

Tire Shack Brewing Co.

The Fertility Partners

Business Sherpa Group Inc.

EBSolution

BreezeMaxWeb Ltd (CA)

Today | XTM

Maximum People Performance Inc.

Webtmize

Sky High ERP

Oona Wellness Group

Synergy Performing Arts Academy

Moniker Partners

Xero Technopreneur of the Year 2022

Lance Miller and Matthew Alston, Co-Founders at Surex

Jesse Abrams, Co-Founder & CEO at Homewise

David Gauthier, Amanda Juneau, Laura Juneau, Felicia Santoro-Petti, Co-Founders, Sky High ERP

Ben Zimmer and Amy Leask, Co-Founders, Sidekick

Andrew Cross, Founder & CEO at GooseChase Adventures Inc.

Mark Bania, Co-Founder & CEO at Contractor Compliance Inc.

GoDaddy Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Chris Reed, Co-Founder, Queer Based Media

Fendi Akom & Kwame Boateng, Co-Founders, Eu4icLaB

Tyler Anderson, CEO at Disruptive Edge

Arman Talebzadeh, Operations Director, Brand Vision Marketing Inc.

William Kryba, Founder, Clean Time

Kevin Cyr, Chief Executive Officer at Brave Education Inc.

Deloitte Diversity and Inclusion award 2022

Giatec Scientific Inc.

Orium

Desa Global Leadership

Webtmize

FinanceIT Canada Inc.

ecobee inc.

The Answer Company Small Business of the Year - 100+ employees 2022

POD Marketing inc.

DealMaker

SRx Health Solutions

Transformer Table

Croesus Finansoft Inc

Paramount Commerce

Samsung Tech Business of the Year 2022

Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies

Untether AI

CapIntel

PAVE

EZOFIS INC

Fill it Forward

Ebay E-Commerce Business of the Year 2022

SourceKnowledge

Seller Interactive

Pumpkin Kart

Hangar9

Miik

Willy Wacky Snacks

Futurpreneur Young Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Bobbie Racette, Founder & CEO of Virtual Gurus

Jordan Dooley, Founder of Vearthy

Mya Beaudry, Founder and CEO of Kokom Scrunchies Inc



Nerds On Site Business Woman of the Year 2022

Dr. Julie Wilson, Founder & Medical Director at Terra Nova Medical Centre

Debbie Fung, Co-Founder, Yoga Tree Studios

Laura McGee, Founder and CEO, Diversio

Jamie Savage, Founder and CEO - The Leadership Agency

Monica Gomez, Founder & CEO of The Concierge Club

Stefanie Antunes, Founder/Owner, Discover Birth

Customer Service Excellence 2022 (There will be three winners - Top 1, Top 2 and Top 3)

F12.net

KITS Eyecare Ltd

Point Alliance Inc.

Fibernetics Corporation

The Bridg Group of Companies

Cargo Cabbie

Shift Collab Inc.

Options Consulting Solutions

GTA Mold Removal

Peninsula Canada

FanSaves

CloudAdvisors

Buyapowa



Fastest Growing Company 2022

DecisioningIT

Untether AI

Tekki Web Solutions Inc

Peninsula Canada

Infostrux Solutions Inc.

GDA Capital Corporation

Excellence in Data Privacy & Security 2022

Vena Solutions

Railz

TalentNet Inc

FinanceIT Canada Inc.

Best Business Innovation 2022

SRx Health Solutions

MEA Health Corporation

PolicyMe

Zensurance

Infostrux Solutions Inc.

York Entrepreneurship Development Institute

Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Lance Miller and Matt Alston, Co-Founders at Surex

Amad Abdullah, President, KW Signs

Vimal Siva, CEO & COO at OutReach Media

Laura McKay, Co-Founder & CEO at PolicyMe

Kristy Miller, Founder and CEO, The Scented Market

Emily Lyons, Founder & CEO, Femme Fatale Media Group Inc.

HP Black Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Fendi Akom & Kwame Boateng, Co-Founders, Eu4icLaB

Ali Soumah, Founder and CEO, Ali Soumah Business Center Inc.

Ross Cadastre, Founder & CEO at Innovative Talent Solutions Inc.

Tunde Omotoye, Co-Founder/CEO at HumanSquad

Brittany Charlton, Founder & CEO of OhhFoods

Monice Morenzie, Founder and Executive Director at Midtown's Tiny Tots

Startup Business of the Year 2022

MintList Technologies Inc

BLP Lawyers Inc.

Treehouse

Ali Soumah Business Center Inc.

ORNA Inc.

Équité Association

Inspirational Leader of the Year 2022

Tara Bosch, Founder at SmartSweets

Will Cadell, Founder & CEO at Sparkgeo

Muraly Srinarayanathas, Executive Chairman, 369 Global Inc.

Antoinette King, Founder and Managing Partner, Options Consulting Solutions

Bryan Jaskolka, Chief Executive Officer, CMI Financial Group

Jennifer Ménard-Shand, Founder & CEO, Staff Shop Inc

Zoho Digital Business of the Year 2022

meowbox

DigitalFire Computing Inc.

East Coast Lifestyle

Optimized Webmedia Marketing

NRI Industrial Sales

Powered By OutReach

Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Piyush Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer at Dr. Phone Fix

Brad Bhatti, Managing Director at Fast Track Appliances Ltd.

Arnon Melo, President at MELLOHAWK Logistics Inc.

Ashish Tandon and Abhishek Tandon, Co-Founders at Godspeed Group

Tunde Omotoye, Co-Founder/CEO at HumanSquad

Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, Founder/Executive Producer at Beonbrand Inc.

Best Professional Services 2022

William Wright Commercial

Education Consultants Canada (ECC) Inc.

Lunas Consulting

Peninsula Canada

Solulan

Finally Remote Accounting Teams Inc.

Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Corey Anderson, Managing Director at Ingaged Creative Productions Inc.

Trisha Pitura, Co-Founder of MINI TIPI

Michelle Cameron, Owner at Dreamcatcher Promotions

Sabre Pictou Lee, Founder and CEO of Archipel Research and Consulting Inc

Jennifer Ménard-Shand, Founder & CEO, Staff Shop Inc.

Mallory G Yawnghwe, Founder and CEO of Indigenous Box™

The Sustainable Business 2022

Faulhaber Communications

CD SONTER Ltd.

Sparkgeo

Bloomiér

ERA Environmental Management Solutions

NRI Industrial Sales

