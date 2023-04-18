Sodexo Campus commits to 50% plant-based menu by 2025

Gaithersburg, Md., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a global food services and facilities management leader, is committed to leading the movement toward plant-based dining. The Campus division is excited to celebrate Earth Month by increasing its commitment of plant-based planned menus to 50% by 2025. Sodexo’s internal analysis has shown that at least 70% of the company’s U.S. supply carbon footprint was related to animal-based food purchases in fiscal year 2020. Increasing the number of plant-based and plant-focused options on menus is part of the company’s plan to reduce its global carbon footprint by 34% by 2025. It’s also a vital part of meeting evolving consumer expectations, with 35% of Americans actively looking to eat less meat.

Although consumers value the many benefits of infusing more plant ingredients into their diets, they lead busy lives and need plant-based options that are convenient and flexible. In addition, food is an experience, and meals should offer genuine enjoyment and opportunities to connect. That’s why Sodexo is mobilizing its resources to create plant-based dining options that meet consumers’ needs and make it easy for them to incorporate more plant-based foods into their lives. The company is focused on improving the availability of plant-based dishes and creating delicious new recipes that consumers will be excited to try.

Today’s college students are especially attuned to the environmental and physical benefits of plant-based eating. According to a 2020 GlobeScan study, 37% of Gen Z expressed an interest in eating more plant-based and meat-free foods​. Currently, 36% of Sodexo Campus’ menus are plant-based, and the company is committed to increasing that number to meet this growing demand.

The increase in our plant-based menus is due in large part to our collaboration with the Humane Society of the United States, expressed Brett Ladd, CEO of the Campus division for Sodexo USA. We are working with them to increase the number of plant-based menu offerings through recipe development, menu ideas, nutrition advice and hands-on culinary training. With their support, I’m confident we can reach our 50% goal by 2025.

The HSUS has been working with Sodexo for more than 15 years to foster a more humane supply chain by developing responsible sourcing strategies and, more recently, to increase the number of plant-based offerings. The continuation of the successful collaboration with the HSUS further speaks to Sodexo’s commitment to quality ingredients, health, sustainability and addressing evolving consumer dietary preferences.

Year after year, Sodexo has shown they are serious about following through with commitments made around reducing their carbon footprint by emphasizing innovative plant-based menu initiatives. This most recent announcement shows Sodexo is serious about change and has found the formula for success. This is also why Sodexo has received an A rating from the HSUS two years in a row in the Protein Sustainability Scorecard report. We will continue to collaborate with Sodexo and other change makers that take their sustainability commitments seriously, said Karla Dumas, RDN, vice president, farm animal protection, for the Humane Society of the United States.

Overall, Sodexo is committed to serving plant-based meals wherever and whenever possible in an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change. The ongoing collaboration with the HSUS continues to be integral in fulfilling these plant-based commitments.

Note: Sodexo’s definition of plant-based is recipes that only use ingredients that come from plants, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts. It can include honey and sugar. Delicious foods with real ingredients from local communities and inspired by favorite cuisines from around the world.

About Sodexo North America

Founded in 1966 in Marseille by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. The Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its responsible business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

About the Humane Society of the United States

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries. With our affiliates, we rescue and care for tens of thousands of animals every year through our animal rescue team’s work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society. Learn more about the Humane Society's work.

