Company Announcement, Helsinki, 19 April 2023 at 10:40 (EEST)



Nexstim Plc: Managers’ Transactions, Karvinen

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers’ transactions as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikko Karvinen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Nexstim Oyj

LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 28780/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-17

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000506811

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 17500 Unit price: 2 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 17500 Volume weighted average price: 2 EUR

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

