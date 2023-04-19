New Office and Rapid Expansion Plans in India Accelerate Cybersecurity Innovation for WatchGuard

Noida, India, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced further expansion of its presence in India, with a new office in Noida, capable of supporting the company’s aggressive hiring plans in the region. WatchGuard launched its presence in Noida in 2018, with an engineering team focused on cloud development, and by the end of that year, the team had grown to 30 employees. Today, the team has grown to more than 100 employees who focus on an increasing spectrum of company functions including product management, DevOps, UX, IT, engineering, human resources, and others. The site continues to be a core engineering hub for the development of the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform® architecture. The company plans to double its employees in this location in the next year.

“Our growing presence in India has and will continue to be instrumental in accelerating the company’s innovation, as the R&D team there has made significant contributions to our efforts for building a scalable platform that elevates the practice of modern cybersecurity delivery for managed service providers,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies. “We are excited to support the team’s continued growth in India by expanding our office space, and hiring across several functions to support our growth plans in 2023.”

WatchGuard Technologies was founded in 1996 and has driven consistent innovation and growth in the cybersecurity space for more than 25 years. Recognized today as a leading cybersecurity platform provider, the company is dedicated to re-envisioning security for MSPs through the delivery of a powerful platform that simplifies every aspect of security delivery. WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform® brings together network security, endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi with deployment and management via a single pane of glass. The platform breaks down security silos, leveraging strong integration, shared knowledge, and automation to deliver greater security efficacy that is streamlined and simpler to administer. Today, the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform enables more than 17,000 security resellers and services providers to protect the environments, users, and networks of more than 250,000 businesses worldwide.

“We are proud to have built a team in India that mirrors WatchGuard’s strong culture of teamwork and collaboration, and of caring for each other, our partners and customers,” said Awanti Singh, vice president & country operations manager of the India Center of Excellence at WatchGuard Technologies. “As we embark on another phase of growth, both for the team in India and the company overall, there is a tremendous opportunity to continue driving market-changing innovation that redefines security delivery for MSPs and better protects our customers.”

WatchGuard has operations in 7 countries, with a direct presence in 21 countries, and employs more than 1,200 talented individuals worldwide. The new office in Noida is located at: WatchGuard Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Unit No 801, 8th floor, Tower A, Advant IT Park, Plot No 7, Sector 142, Noida, 201305

