WatchGuard Delivers a Simple Path to Modern Zero Trust Security

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced the WatchGuard Zero Trust Bundle – a streamlined solution that finally makes zero trust achievable for organizations of all sizes. For years, businesses have struggled to piece together identity, endpoint, access, and network tools, creating high costs, operational friction, and daily disruption. The WatchGuard Zero Trust Bundle solves this by unifying these capabilities into a simple, continuously validating, cloud-delivered framework.

The launch comes as attackers are increasingly targeting both identities and endpoints. WatchGuard’s latest Internet Security Report shows evasive malware up 40% quarter-over-quarter and 70% of malware now delivered over encrypted channels, making traditional controls less effective. These trends highlight the need for continuous identity checks, device validation, and session-level enforcement working together, not as separate tools.

Organizations have pursued zero trust for more than a decade, but it has remained difficult to build and often disruptive to business. Building on WatchGuard’s recent launch of FireCloud Total Access, which modernizes secure access through a cloud-delivered approach, the Zero Trust Bundle offers a practical, deployable path to zero trust without the complexity or overhead of legacy enterprise solutions.

“This is our first powerful step into unifying zero trust and modernizing network security,” said Andrew Young, chief product officer and senior vice president of product at WatchGuard. “Zero Trust works when tools work together. Our Zero Trust Bundle unifies identity, device, access, and XDR so our partners can deliver stronger security and scalable services. Over time, our zero trust story will extend directly into the network stack itself, creating one continuous, adaptive security model.”

Zero Trust Simplified: What’s Included in the Bundle

The WatchGuard Zero Trust Bundle brings identity confidence, device integrity, and secure access together in a single, cloud-delivered architecture that can be deployed with minimal overhead. A single purchase delivers the complete zero trust solution, and a single agent deploys it seamlessly across your environment. Key components include:

Total Identity Security – Adaptive MFA, SSO, risk scoring, and Dark Web Credential Monitoring to identify exposed credentials early

EPDR (Endpoint Protection, Detection & Response) – Continuous device health checks, automated prevention, and Zero-Trust Application Control

FireCloud Total Access – Cloud-delivered FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA replacing VPNs with fast, context-aware access

These solutions operate through WatchGuard Cloud and ThreatSync XDR, which together deliver unified correlation, automated containment, simplified licensing, automation, and multi-tenant operations for MSP efficiency – all governed by a continuously validating Zero Trust Control Plane.

A key enhancement to WatchGuard’s identity foundation is Dark Web Credential Monitoring. Built into AuthPoint Total Identity Security, this feature extends zero trust earlier in the authentication process by proactively checking for compromised credentials before attackers can use them.

“WatchGuard’s architecture stands out because its identity, device trust, and session enforcement capabilities function natively through a single, consolidated control plane,” said Pete Finalle, research manager for IDC’s Security and Trust practice. “This level of cohesion creates a better together story that is not typically available to the SME and MSP segments; and is a significant advancement in bringing zero trust to a broader audience.”

Clear, Immediate Value for Organizations and MSPs

The Zero Trust Bundle delivers enterprise-grade outcomes without enterprise-grade complexity:

Accurate, risk-based access decisions

Hardened devices kept in a known-good state

Secure access without VPN bottlenecks

Faster containment with unified signals

A profitable, repeatable service model for MSPs

“By bringing identity protection, device validation, and access control into one framework, WatchGuard makes zero trust something we can deploy quickly,” said Felicia King, vCTO/vCISO of QPC Security. “It strengthens the security outcomes we deliver to clients without adding complexity.”

The Zero Trust Bundle replaces the legacy Passport offering and provides a scalable, modern path for advancing zero trust maturity with minimal friction.

