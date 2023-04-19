Climb Global Solutions Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



Climb’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing CLMB@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

