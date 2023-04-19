Transunion and Frameplay Partner to Offer New Audience Opportunities for In-Game Advertising

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) entered a partnership with Frameplay, the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-gaming advertising, to offer enhanced audience targeting capabilities for brands and marketers to effectively reach relevant gaming audiences at scale.

Through TransUnion’s TruAudience® Platform and Data Marketplace solutions, brands can enhance their data-driven in-game advertising strategies to connect with gamers confidently and effectively. The engine at the center of the TruAudience Data Marketplace is a deterministically grounded view of audiences across 80 million-plus U.S. connected homes — nearly all adults and residences in the country.

“TransUnion’s trusted and valued audience data allows brands to make more informed and impactful decisions about seamlessly integrating ads into gaming environments,” said Jonathon Troughton, CEO at Frameplay. “Through our partnership, we’re able to provide insights that ultimately create a better experience for gamers and make brands’ ad dollars go even further.”

Utilizing TransUnion’s TruAudience Platform, Frameplay launched its Network Insights Summary Report, which analyzed its U.S. audience network and offers a comprehensive examination of the gaming community, dispelling long standing stereotypes and presenting a diverse and intricate portrait of gamers.

Frameplay’s Network Insights Summary Report explores various demographics, such as employment, interests, politics, and purchases, to provide context about gamers and the game genres they play.

Top level insights include:

The Frameplay network is split evenly between game players that identify as male (50%) or female (50%).

Each one of the following general interest categories individually represents up to 50% of Frameplay’s audience network: DIY, Music, Outdoors, Reading, Collecting, Sports, Entertainment & Movies, Gardening, Cooking, Travel, and Electronics.

Frameplay’s audience network tends to spend more on Children’s Products, Electronics, Health, Home and Garden, and Personal Care Products than the average U.S. consumer.

A majority (62%) of the Frameplay U.S. network who indicated they own a vehicle, own a sedan, SUV, or pickup truck.

When Frameplay game players donate to causes related to children, veterans, animals and the environment, they donate more than the average U.S. population.



“This data is especially valuable to brands seeking to establish an authentic connection with gaming audiences,” said Frans Vermeulen, vice president of strategy and market development in TransUnion’s media and entertainment vertical. “By gaining a better understanding of who gamers are, brands can design more targeted campaigns that resonate with gaming communities.”

For more information on Frameplay’s Network Insights Summary Report, contact insights@frameplay.gg.

Methodology:

Frameplay audience insights are based on Frameplay's network audience over the span of one year (2022) and analyzed by TransUnion. Insights are focused on game players in the U.S. ages 18 and older.

About Frameplay

Frameplay is an award-winning, global intrinsic in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with more confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business