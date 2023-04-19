Xometry to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market open on May 10, 2023.



Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its first quarter 2023 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

To register please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb776f13895ac48c283ebd1dd5079490b

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb776f13895ac48c283ebd1dd5079490b You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call



The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Hutchison

VP, Global Corporate Communications

Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com