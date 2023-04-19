CAST appoints Houssem Ben Abderrahman as DACH general manager

English German

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST has announced the appointment of Houssem Ben Abderrahman as the company’s senior vice president and general manager of the DACH region.



Ben Abderrahman’s appointment is a foundational step in the company’s renewed investment in the economically crucial and strategically important central European territory.

“While we’ve operated in and around Germany already, we believe it now make sense to markedly extend our footprint in the region,” said Vincent Delaroche, CAST founder and CEO. “Given his deep technical expertise honed over 20 years and impressive track record in software sales, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Houssem at the helm as we make this strategic advance.”

Prior to CAST, Ben Abderrahman led global sales for PTC’s application lifecycle management business line where he drove the dramatic adoption of its next-generation products. Prior to that, he worked in software analysis and sales leadership roles at QA Systems, Wind River, Flexera, and Inland Software.

"Having worked in the DACH area for close to two decades, I've seen firsthand how many companies in central Europe are overwhelmed by software complexity," said Ben Abderrahman. “There has never been a greater need for software intelligence and CAST’s capabilities are unmatched in this regard; I’m elated with the opportunity to extend their use regionally.”

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.



