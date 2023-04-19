ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 April 2023 at 19:00 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 19 April 2023
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|19 April 2023
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|ILKKA2
|Amount, shares
|566
|Average price/share, EUR
|3.9656
|Total cost, EUR
|2,244.53
The company holds a total of 89,473 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 19 April 2023.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
Attachment