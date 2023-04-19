English French

April 19th, 2023

RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF A 5 YEAR FIXED RATE BOND FOR CHF 180 MILLION

RCI Banque announces the issuance of a CHF 180 M bond with a 5 year maturity and a 3.5% coupon.

The success of this transaction demonstrates investors’ interest in RCI Banque’s name and the company’s ability to diversify its funding sources.

About Mobilize Financial Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers. With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At end 2022, average performing assets stood at €44.7 billion in financing and pretax income at 1,050 million euros.

Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits collected totaled €24.4 billion or 49% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

