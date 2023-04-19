Thor Equities Group Announces Lease with EpiBone at 95 Greene Street

Jersey City, NJ, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing, and management, is pleased to announce a long-term lease with EpiBone, for 28,000 square feet at 95 Greene Street in Jersey City, the first lab-ready life sciences property in Jersey City, NJ.

A revolutionary bone reconstruction company, EpiBone’s groundbreaking technology utilizes a scan of the patient’s bone defect and individual stem cells to construct and develop a defect-specific autologous-like bone graft. EpiBone is positioned to provide a superior bone graft that will provide exact defect repair through an abridged surgical procedure with faster recovery times, to the near one million people who have bone-related surgeries annually. Additional tenants at the property include Fork & Goode, Inc., and Jersey City Medical Center.

“We are proud to welcome EpiBone to 95 Greene Street. The prebuilt space offers advanced infrastructure with a clean room to provide EpiBone with the essentials they need to execute their commendable mission,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group.

Encompassing 350,000-square-feet over eight levels, 95 Greene Street previously served as a manufacturing facility for Colgate Palmolive until 1987 and was later converted into a Class-A office building occupied by Merrill Lynch. The property offers abundant power resources served by multiple utility grids, 13- to 15-foot ceiling heights, secured interior loading docks, on-site life-safety generator, and flexible floor plates. Onsite underground parking is available for 125 vehicles. Thor worked with SGA Architects to complete a comprehensive adaptive reuse project for 95 Greene Street. Base building work included extensive upgrades to mechanicals, HVAC, vertical conduits, and a new rooftop generator.



Thor’s life science portfolio includes two additional life science facilities in New Jersey; 7 Powder Horn Drive in Warren which is occupied by Celgene BMS, and The New Jersey Center of Excellence in Bridgewater, a 784,000-square-foot secure campus leased to life science companies including anchor tenants Nestlé Health Science, Ashland, Solaris, and PTC Therapeutics.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.