Trading update 31 March 2023

CONTINUED GOOD PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2023 LEADS TO CATCH-UP WITH PRE-COVID PERFORMANCE LEVEL

• Increase of the net result from core activities of 9.8% to € 11.2M (31 March 2022: € 10.2M);

• Slight increase of the net asset value per share to € 79.95 (31 December 2022: € 78.99);

• Slight decrease of the debt ratio to 27.4% (31 December 2022: 28.6%);

• Stable EPRA occupancy rate of total portfolio at 95.2% (31 December 2022: 95.2%), with a slight decrease of the EPRA occupancy rate of the retail portfolio to 96.9% (31 December 2022: 97.7%) and a strong increase of the EPRA occupancy rate of the office portfolio to 86.1% (31 December 2022: 81.5%);

• Slight increase of the fair value of the investment properties portfolio at € 952.3M (31 December 2022: € 949.2M); and

• Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 4.85 - € 4.95 per share.

