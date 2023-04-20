PharmAla Biotech to supply Clinical Psychedelic Lab at Monash University Clinical Trial with LaNeo MDMA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech is proud to have been selected as the MDMA manufacturing partner for the Clinical Psychedelic Lab at Monash University’s upcoming Phase 2 Clinical Trial.

“Australia is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting locations for MDMA research anywhere in the world. I’m sure that the evidence gathered by Prof. Liknaitzky and the team at Monash University will add valuable data to this growing body of research,” said Nick Kadysh, PharmAla’s CEO. “With this supply agreement, PharmAla continues to establish itself as the premier supplier of choice for clinical MDMA researchers in Australia and globally. The Monash team is world-class, and we’re excited to supply them.”

Dr. Liknaitzky is a globally recognized leader in Psychedelics research, as well as Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy training. He is also the co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of a series of Psychedelic clinics, the first of which is set to open in Melbourne in 2023.

This is the fourth major Clinical Trial to select PharmAla as their MDMA supplier in Australia. PharmAla is the first publicly-traded company to manufacture GMP MDMA, and the first company to make available to researchers two GMP Psychedelic APIs. PharmAla’s LaNeo MDMA is slated to be delivered to Monash university in summer 2023.

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the first publicly-traded company to manufacture clinical-grade MDMA. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into ALA-002, PharmAla’s lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

