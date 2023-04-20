Virdee Takes Home Top Honors at 2023 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Virdee, a leader in guest experience technology and check-in automation, announced today that it achieved top honors at the 2023 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, by winning the AAHOA Tech Pitch Competition, Co-Powered by HFTP. Virdee was recognized for its Virdee Virtual Reception platform, which elevates the guest experience and delivers operational efficiency at hotels with its industry-leading identity validation, payment, digital key and guest communication features.

The AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, known as AAHOACON, touts over 6,000 attendees and is the nation’s largest event aimed exclusively at hotel owners. Held this year in Los Angeles, the show’s Tech Pitch Competition identifies the latest and greatest technologies that are solving everyday issues for hotel owners, their team members, and guests. Virdee won the competition from a field of eight finalists.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor from AAHOA. To be recognized for a product that we’ve all worked so hard to bring to the market, is very exciting for Virdee,” said Branigan Mulcahy, Co-Founder of Virdee. “I cannot tell you how unbelievable it was to win. This is further proof for us that Virdee is absolutely on the right track with our solutions and corporate roadmap. We look forward to continuing to offer technology that really supports hotels in providing a positive guest experience."

Branigan’s award-winning presentation may be seen at this link.

Virdee was formed in 2020 to bring a contactless experience that would work anywhere and with any system while supporting 100% of guest check-ins to owners and operators of hotels. For more about Virdee and its solutions, visit www.virdee.io.

About Virdee

Based in Austin, Texas, Virdee is an innovative software company serving the hotel industry. Its API-first approach provides the most comprehensive solution of check-in/out, identity verification, payment collection, and remote support. Virdee helps clients elevate the customer experience, reduce costs and generate ancillary revenue. Virdee was founded in 2020 by experienced real estate operators and visionary technologists – Branigan Mulcahy and Nadav Cornberg. Visit www.virdee.io to learn more.

About AAHOA

AAHOA is the largest hotel owners association in the nation, with member-owned properties representing a significant part of the U.S. economy. AAHOA’s 20,000 members own 60% of the hotels in the United States and are responsible for 1.7% of the nation’s GDP. More than one million employees work at AAHOA Member-owned hotels, earning $47 billion annually, and member-owned hotels support 4.2 million U.S. jobs across all sectors of the hospitality industry. Visit https://www.aahoa.com/home to learn more.