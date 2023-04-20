Neuroblastoma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate, Predicts DelveInsight | Y-mabs therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, K C Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Eli Lilly and Company, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, and Others Expected to Pr

New York, USA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroblastoma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate, Predicts DelveInsight | Y-mabs therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, K C Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Eli Lilly and Company, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals, and Others Expected to Propel Market

Key Takeaways from the Neuroblastoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the neuroblastoma market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

According to DelveInsight analysis, it was found that neuroblastoma affects males slightly more than females.

Leading neuroblastoma companies such as Y-mabs therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, K C Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Eli Lilly and Company, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals LLC, Jubilant DraxImage Inc., Curis, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Elicio Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc., and others are developing novel neuroblastoma drugs that can be available in the neuroblastoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel neuroblastoma drugs that can be available in the neuroblastoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for neuroblastoma treatment include Omburtamab, SARTATE, Eflornithine, Cabozantinib, LY3295668 Erbumine, 18F-MFBG, 131-MIBG + Vorinostat, CUDC-907, VAL-413, DFMO + Bortezomib, ELI-002 7P, CLR 131, Lorlatinib, Crizotinib, Entrectinib, ENV-101 (taladegib) , and others.

and others. Several neuroblastoma therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Neuroblastoma Overview

Neuroblastoma is an embryonic cancer of the sympathetic nervous system that develops from neuroblasts. It is taken from two words: “neuro” signifies nerves, and “blastoma” is a tumor that affects immature or developing cells. It is caused by sympathetic nervous system tissue in the adrenal medulla and paraspinal or periaortic areas. Neuroblastoma is occasionally caused by a gene mutation (change) handed down from parent to child. Children with specific gene mutations or genetic diseases should be monitored for neuroblastoma symptoms until they reach age 10.

Neuroblastoma symptoms can include abdominal mass, which can be felt during an examination or seen as a large abdomen, dark circles around the eyes, unexplained fevers, persistent diarrhea, bone pain, weight loss, weariness, and many others. Neuroblastoma frequently spreads to bone marrow. If catecholamine levels in the blood or urine are elevated, identifying cancer cells in a bone marrow sample is sufficient for neuroblastoma diagnosis.





Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the DelveInsight estimates, the United States has the highest incident population of neuroblastoma.

The neuroblastoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Neuroblastoma

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Neuroblastoma

Age-specific Incident Cases of Neuroblastoma

Incident Patient Population of Neuroblastoma by Risk Groups

Neuroblastoma Treatment Market

Neuroblastoma patients might get a variety of treatments. Some neuroblastoma treatments are mainstream, while others are being investigated in clinical studies. A child’s risk category mostly determines neuroblastoma treatment. There are four standard risk groups: low risk, middle risk, high risk, and recurrent neuroblastoma. In general, younger children with smaller tumors are in the lower-risk groups, while older children, children with tumors that have spread throughout the body, and children whose tumors exhibit unfavorable traits or additional copies of the MYCN gene are in the high-risk group. Some infants with neuroblastoma that have progressed throughout the body may still be considered low risk, particularly if their tumor lacks additional copies of MYCN or other unfavorable characteristics.

Surgery is the first step in treatment for neuroblastoma patients in the low and intermediate-risk groups, followed by chemotherapies, radiation, and retinoid therapies (isotretinoin). Radiation and retinoid treatments are only utilized in intermediate-risk patients. In high-risk neuroblastoma patients, the discussed medicines, coupled with stem cell transplantation and immunotherapies (Qarziba and Unituxin), are also recommended.

Key Neuroblastoma Therapies and Companies

Omburtamab: Y-mabs therapeutics

SARTATE: Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Eflornithine: K C Pharmaceuticals

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

LY3295668 Erbumine: Eli Lilly and Company

18F-MFBG: Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals LLC

131-MIBG + Vorinostat: Jubilant DraxImage Inc.

CUDC-907: Curis, Inc.

VAL-413: Valent Technologies, LLC

DFMO + Bortezomib: K C Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ELI-002 7P: Elicio Therapeutics

CLR 131: Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Lorlatinib: Pfizer

Crizotinib: Pfizer

Entrectinib: Hoffmann-La Roche

ENV-101 (taladegib): Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc.

Neuroblastoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the neuroblastoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years. The neuroblast may be caused by immature cell development or a mutation in the gene that controls cell proliferation. more juvenile cancer cases, more research on neuroblastoma treatment, and increased cancer treatment spending will likely fuel neuroblastoma market expansion over the forecast period. Moreover, as our understanding of neuroblastoma biology grows, so are our methods of treating the disease. Improved risk stratification and the use of predictive biomarkers will aid in therapy selection for patients with neuroblastoma, and future medicines are likely to have higher efficacy and lower toxicity, thus propelling the neuroblastoma market growth. Furthermore, the neuroblastoma pipeline is highly robust; many possible therapies are being studied for neuroblastoma treatment, and it is safe to assume that the therapeutic space will substantially impact the neuroblastoma market throughout the forecast period.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the neuroblastoma market. Neuroblastoma can be almost benign in some children, with spontaneous regression, but most older individuals have a high-risk illness that is usually deadly, despite the finest current treatments. Moreover, the neuroblastoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the neuroblastoma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Neuroblastoma Companies Y-mabs therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, K C Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Eli Lilly and Company, Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals LLC, Jubilant DraxImage Inc., Curis, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Elicio Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc., and others Key Neuroblastoma Therapies Omburtamab, SARTATE, Eflornithine, Cabozantinib, LY3295668 Erbumine, 18F-MFBG, 131-MIBG + Vorinostat, CUDC-907, VAL-413, DFMO + Bortezomib, ELI-002 7P, CLR 131, Lorlatinib, Crizotinib, Entrectinib, ENV-101 (taladegib), and others

Scope of the Neuroblastoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroblastoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Neuroblastoma current marketed and emerging therapies Neuroblastoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Neuroblastoma drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Neuroblastoma drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neuroblastoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neuroblastoma Market Key Insights 2. Neuroblastoma Market Report Introduction 3. Neuroblastoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Neuroblastoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Neuroblastoma Treatment and Management 7. Neuroblastoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Neuroblastoma Marketed Drugs 10. Neuroblastoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Neuroblastoma Market Analysis 12. Neuroblastoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Neuroblastoma Market Drivers 16. Neuroblastoma Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

